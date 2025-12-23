Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
ACCESS Newswire
23.12.2025 18:26 Uhr
Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Announces 1 for 200 Reverse Stock Split

LA VERNE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink:GRNL) (the "Company") today announced that it will proceed with a 1-for- 200 reverse stock split of its Common Stock following approval by the Board of Directors and stockholders owning a majority of the voting shares on June 11, 2025. One of the primary goals of the reverse stock split is to increase the per-share price of the Company's Common Stock.

The Company's Common Stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open December 29, 2025, under the Company's existing trading system "GRNL" with the new CUSIP number 395368301.

When the reverse stock split is effective every 200 shares of GRNL Common Stock issued and outstanding will be combined automatically reclassified into 1 share of common stock. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split; all fractional shares will be rounded up to a whole share. This will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock from approximately 187,738,656 shares to approximately 938,694 shares. The number of authorized shares of common stock will not be adjusted

Pacific Stock Transfer is acting as the exchange agent and transfer agent for the reverse stock split. Their address is 6725 Via Austi Pkwy #300, Las Vegas, NV 89119. Stockholders holding their shares electronically are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Stockholders owning shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their positions adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split.

About Greenlite Ventures, Inc.
Greenlite Ventures, Inc. is a technology company focused on developing blockchain-powered platforms in the online gaming and digital asset sectors. The Company designs and operates a suite of proprietary platforms, including a daily fantasy sports (DFS) platform, a sports betting exchange, a crypto exchange, and a prediction market platform. By leveraging blockchain technology, Greenlite aims to enhance transparency, security, and efficiency across interactive gaming and financial transactions. With an experienced development team and a growing portfolio of digital platforms, Greenlite Ventures is positioned at the intersection of gaming, sports entertainment, and blockchain innovation.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the reverse stock split and the timing thereof. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, and technological risks pertaining to the Company's business may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contact: Investor relations ir@greenliteventures.com

SOURCE: Greenlite Ventures, Inc.



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/greenlite-announces-1-for-200-reverse-stock-split-1120582

