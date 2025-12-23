Identis Group strengthens its Secure Identity ecosystem by acquiring Credence ID, unlocking new market opportunities worldwide.

Identis Group, a global leader in Secure Identity and Payment technologies, places a strategic investment in Credence ID, a leader in mobile identity, biometrics, and standards-based digital ID solutions.

This investment represents a strategic milestone in Identis' growth trajectory, enabling the Group to expand its presence across high-growth markets and further strengthen its global footprint.

By integrating Credence ID into its ecosystem, Identis completes its identity proposition, fully embedding digital capabilities across the entire identity lifecycle, from secure onboarding and ID verification to credential issuance and management, enabling a seamless, secure journey.

This expanded portfolio makes digital identity creation and verification possible anywhere, across both remote and in-person channels, with consistent security and user experience, according to the mission of building the world's most reliable mobile identity solutions.

"This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of identity as an ecosystem rather than a standalone product," said Mr. Camilleri, CEO of Identis. "Working with Credence ID enables us to accelerate access to new technologies while delivering robust, end-to-end Identity Solutions that respond to local requirements and global standards."

By combining Credence ID's expertise in digital credentials, such as Mobile Driver's Licenses (mDL), standard's compliant digital wallets, and biometric identity platforms with Identis' global scale, trusted issuance infrastructure, and international reach, the group can now deliver a uniquely comprehensive "Physical-to-Digital" identity platform

Together, the companies will support the full identity lifecycle, secure issuance, digital physical provisioning, mobile credential management, and real-time verification, for governments, financial institutions, and enterprises around the world.

With this evolution, Identis Group positions itself among a very small group of manufacturers worldwide able to deliver a complete Secure Identity solution.

"This is a watershed moment for Credence ID," said Bruce Hanson, President CEO of Credence ID. "For years, we have focused on building the most secure and field-proven mobile identity solutions in the market. By joining forces with Identis, we gain the financial strength and global distribution network needed to bring our 'Verify with Credence' platform to every corner of the globe. This isn't just an investment: it's a force multiplier for our mission to make digital identity secure and accessible for everyone."

Under the continued leadership of Bruce Hanson (CEO), Yash Shah (CTO) and David Barcelo (CFO), Credence ID will remain focused on interoperability, privacy-preserving design, and standards-based digital identity adoption.

This partnership reinforces Identis' evolution into a provider of fully integrated identity ecosystems, encompassing hardware, software, and digital platforms. It also reflects the Group's ongoing commitment to building strategic alliances that enhance customer value, people and technologies.

About Identis

Identis is a global leader in secure identity and payment technologies, uniting trusted companies with decades of experience under one unified vision. Built on the foundations of Matica Fintec, Panini, UbiQ, and NBS, Identis delivers one of the most comprehensive and interoperable ecosystems spanning hardware, software, and digital platforms, empowering governments, financial institutions, and enterprises worldwide.

Operating globally with offices in Europe, USA, UAE, Malaysia, and China, Identis combines the scale of an international group with the agility of a family-led business, supporting customers through a worldwide Certified Resellers network.

Driven by innovation, reliability, and long-term partnership, Identis continues to shape the future of Secure Identity and Payments.

Discover more at identisgroup.com

About Credence ID:

Credence ID, LLC is a global leader in mobile biometric and standards-based digital identity solutions. Headquartered in Oakland, California, the company delivers secure, interoperable software and hardware platforms that enable governments and enterprises to issue, manage, and verify trusted digital identities at scale

Credence ID's solutions support the full digital identity lifecycle, including mobile credential issuance, biometric authentication, privacy-preserving verification, and real-time interoperability across physical and digital environments.

A pioneer in the adoption and deployment of mobile driver's licenses (mDL) and ISO/IEC 18013-5, Credence ID plays an active role in advancing open standards that enable cross-jurisdictional trust, user privacy, and long-term platform interoperability.

Discover more at credenceid.com

