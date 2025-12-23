Regulatory News:

This press release must not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan.

Vinpai (ISIN: FR001400AXT1; ticker: ALVIN), a specialist in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae- and plant-based functional ingredients for the food and cosmetics industries ("Vinpai" or the "Company"), today reiterates, following on from its previous press releases, including that of 27 November 2025, that Camlin Fine Science Limited (" CFSL") acquired a majority stake in Vinpai's share capital on 27 November 2025, representing 78.68% of its share capital and 84.89% of its voting rights, at a price of €3.60 per Vinpai share, from certain shareholders of the Company (the "Block Acquisition")1

CFSL informed the Company today of an adjustment to the timetable for filing the simplified cash-tender offer for all outstanding Vinpai shares, at the same price as the Block Acquisition (i.e., €3.60 per Vinpai share), with the Autorité des marchés financiers. For more information on this adjustment, please refer to CFSL's press release dated 23 December 2025.

About Vinpai

Vinpai is an ingredien'tech company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of algae, plants, mineral and fiber-based functional ingredients offering manufacturers natural alternatives to chemical additives. Positioned in the most promising market segments, Vinpai now supports manufacturers in the food industry, its historical market, cosmetics and nutraceuticals, thanks to cross-technologyknow-how, enabling them to increase the nutritional qualities of their finished products. The combination and association of ingredients and food additives allows manufacturers to accelerate their development, optimize their production costs and generate profitability. Operating from two sites, in Saint-Dolay (Morbihan) and near the port of Saint-Nazaire, Vinpai has developed more than 3,500 formulas and now has 43 employees. In 2024, the Company generated revenues of €9.2 million, including more than 70% of which from exports, and generates sales in more than 36 countries.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy Vinpai shares in any country, nor shall there be any sale of shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The distribution of this document may, in certain jurisdictions, be restricted by local legislations. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such potential local restrictions.

This press release constitutes an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) no. 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Any decision to purchase shares must be made solely on the basis of publicly available information on the Company.

In France, the issue of bonds convertible into Vinpai shares described above was reserved to an investor falling into the category of beneficiaries defined in the sixteenth resolution of the Company's general meeting dated June 26, 2024, pursuant to article L. 228-91 of the French commercial code and applicable regulatory provisions. Pursuant to article 211-3 of the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) (the "AMF") general regulations and articles 1(4) and 3 of the Prospectus Regulation, the said issue of convertible bonds will not require the publication of a prospectus approved by the AMF.

With respect to Member States of the European Economic Area, no action has been taken or will be taken to permit a public offering of the securities referred to in this press release requiring the publication of a prospectus in any Member State. Therefore, such securities may not be and shall not be offered in any Member State other than in accordance with the exemptions of article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation or, otherwise, in cases not requiring the publication by the Company of a prospectus under article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation and/or the applicable regulations in such Member State.

This press release and the information it contains are being distributed to and are only intended for persons who are (x) outside the United Kingdom or (y) in the United Kingdom, who constitute "qualified investors" (as this term is defined in the Prospectus Regulation which forms part of domestic law pursuant to European (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and are (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) high net worth entities and other such persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order ("high net worth companies", "unincorporated associations", etc.) or (iii) other persons to whom an invitation or inducement to participate in investment activity (within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Market Act 2000) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons in (y)(i), (y)(ii) and (y)(iii) together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire securities to which this press release relates will only be available to and engaged with Relevant Persons. This press release is solely intended for Relevant Persons and any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its contents.

This press release and the information contained therein does not, and will not, constitute an offer of securities for sale, nor the solicitation of an offer to purchase, Vinpai securities in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction where restrictions may apply. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of Vinpai have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and the Company does not intend to conduct a public offering of Vinpai securities in the United States of America.

The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Any person who comes into possession of this press release must inform him or herself of and comply with any such restrictions.

The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America, in Australia, in Canada, in South Africa, in Japan nor in any other country. This press release shall not be published, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, into the territory of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan.

1 For further information on the Block Acquisition, please refer in particular to Vinpai's press release dated 24 February 2025.

