ACCESS Newswire
23.12.2025 19:26 Uhr
BNK Invest, Inc.: Investor Tools Highlighted by BNK Invest

Some examples of websites that provide free useful tools for investors include those summarized below...

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / "For decades BNK has provided well-received financial research websites to the public, each of which brings specific utility to stock market participants," said the company's Chief Operating Officer. "Some examples of websites that provide free useful tools for investors include those summarized below."

The Stockholder Letter website - at www.StockholderLetter.com - is a handy tool for easy access to annual shareholder letters issued by public companies on the stock market. There is nothing more fundamental to stock market investing than reading current and past letters to shareholders in order to gain important insights into the investment thesis of a given company.

Technical Analysis Channel - at TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com - is designed to complement research into company fundamentals, by providing technical analysis strategies that can be useful when it comes to examining entry and exit timing/opportunities. Technical Analysis (TA) Channel focuses on presenting some of the basic and most popular TA strategies, in simple presentation, with charts for each member of the S&P 500, to help investors and traders alike to better perform stock research.

BDC Investor - at www.BDCInvestor.com - provides news and information about publicly traded Business Development Companies (BDCs), which is an important income sector due to the structural requirement to distribute 90% of taxable income to shareholders. With a requirement to invest primarily in private companies in the United States, BDCs were created in 1980 by Congress to encourage the flow of public equity capital to private US businesses. According to the site's BDC Screens page, the highest yielding BDCs currently average 10.75% dividend yield.

Canada Stock Channel - at www.CanadaStockChannel.com - gives US-based investors a window into a universe of stocks that not every investor knows about: the opportunities in Canadian traded companies. The website features pages profiling each Canadian stock in its coverage universe, as well as a screener to help investors find dividend-paying stocks traded in Canada.

About BNK Invest, Inc

The websites referenced in this article is owned and operated by online media company BNK Invest, Inc. BNK provides a number of investment research and news websites to the public, aimed at empowering investors to better research individual stocks and strategies.

Contact Information: info@bnkinvest.com

SOURCE: BNK Invest, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/investor-tools-highlighted-by-bnk-invest-1120610

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
