Yacht Club de Monaco: Yachting: Monaco sets course for advanced yachting and exploration summit

MONACO, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaco will host a major international yachting and exploration event from 21 to 24 March 2026, following the announcement of a new transatlantic partnership between the Yacht Club de Monaco and The Explorers Club of New York. The collaboration was unveiled during the Yacht Club de Monaco's end-of-year cocktail reception by its President, HSH Prince Albert II, and represents a new milestone within the collective initiative 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting'.

As part of the agreement, a delegation of around one hundred members of The Explorers Club, the prestigious American institution founded in 1904, will travel to the Principality to take part in the Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting Rendezvous. The four-day gathering is designed to bring together yacht owners, captains, scientists, institutions and innovation stakeholders around a shared ambition: positioning yachting as a platform for knowledge, exploration and environmental responsibility.

The international scope of the partnership will extend beyond Monaco. In a symbolic continuation of this alliance, the Yacht Club de Monaco's flagship Tuiga (1909) and the historic yacht Viola (1908) will participate in celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence on 4 July 2026, an unprecedented moment for Monaco's 15 Metre International class yachts.

The programme in Monaco will open on Saturday, 21 March with a Yachting Career Fair, the first event entirely dedicated to professions within the yachting sector. Conceived as a platform for knowledge transfer and professional discovery, the initiative aims to raise awareness among younger generations of the wide range of career opportunities offered by the industry.

On Sunday, 22 March, activities will move to Port Hercule with an immersive day centred on exploration. Highlights include the inauguration of the Explorer Dock, visits to Explorer yachts and a friendly regatta intended to encourage exchanges between the maritime and exploration communities.

The scientific core of the rendezvous will take place on Monday, 23 March during the Day of Exploration, focusing on the deep ocean and coral reefs. In collaboration with reference partners such as the Monaco Scientific Centre and Coral Gardeners, and with the participation of explorer Victor Vescovo, the day will showcase concrete examples of how yachting can actively contribute to scientific research.

The event will conclude on Tuesday, 24 March with the 30th edition of the Captains' Forum, dedicated to operational solutions that can be implemented directly onboard. Workshops will place particular emphasis on the SEA Index, the Yacht Club de Monaco's reference tool for measuring and reducing the environmental footprint of superyachts.

The closing highlight will be the presentation of the 6th YCM Explorer Awards by La Belle Classe Superyachts. Chaired by Richard Wiese, President of The Explorers Club, the jury will honour exemplary projects that demonstrate alternative uses of yachts as platforms for exploration, research, innovation and knowledge sharing. Awards will recognise achievements in technology and innovation, adventure, environment and ethics, and science and discovery, alongside a Jury Special Prize.

Through this rendezvous, the Yacht Club de Monaco and The Explorers Club reaffirm a shared vision of yachting in which technological progress is inseparable from scientific ambition and environmental commitment. Exploring, they underline, is no longer a privilege, but a responsibility.

