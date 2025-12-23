Kolter Homes Southwest Florida Team Supports Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch

Holiday donation drive reflects the company's ongoing commitment to community partnership and local impact

This holiday season, Kolter Homes, a leading home builder, reaffirmed its commitment to community partnership through a meaningful donation drive benefiting the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch. Organized by Kolter Homes' Southwest Florida team, the initiative provided much-needed supplies to support the shelter's ongoing mission of caring for animals in need.

The donation drive, coordinated during the company's holiday season activities, resulted in the collection of toys, blankets, and food items that are already being put to immediate use by the shelter. These contributions support the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch's daily operations and help enhance the comfort and well-being of animals awaiting adoption.

"Our Southwest Florida team takes great pride in supporting the communities where we live and work," said Fred Pfister, Regional Vice President for Kolter Homes. "Partnering with the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch allowed us to come together around a shared purpose and make a tangible difference during the holiday season. It's incredibly rewarding to see how collective effort can have a meaningful impact."

A Commitment to Southwest Florida

The partnership reflects Kolter Homes' broader presence and long-term investment across Southwest Florida, where the company develops thoughtfully planned communities designed to foster connection and enhance quality of life. Beyond building new construction homes, Kolter Homes emphasizes responsible stewardship and engagement with local organizations that serve the region's people and pets alike.

When Giving Back Comes Full Circle

In an unexpected and personal extension of the partnership, the initiative came full circle for Alison Selzer, a Design Consultant with Kolter Homes at Cresswind Lakewood Ranch. While reviewing the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch's recommended donation list online, Selzer spent time learning about the animals currently available for adoption. One story stood out, a young dog who had been picked up as a stray and remained unclaimed at animal services. Through the care and rehabilitation provided by the shelter, the dog was given a second chance. That journey ultimately led him to a new home with Selzer, where he was welcomed as "Glitch."

"Seeing firsthand the compassion and dedication of the Humane Society team made the experience especially meaningful," Pfister added. "Supporting the shelter as an organization is important, but witnessing the direct impact of their work on individual animals reminded us why community partnerships matter so much."

Extending the Spirit of Giving

Alongside donations to the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch, the holiday drive also supported the local community through the collection of 67 pounds of food for the Manatee County Food Bank. This additional effort helped provide essential resources to individuals and families across the region, further reflecting Kolter Homes' commitment to meaningful community partnership.

