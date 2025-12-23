S.S. Lazio announces that Nasdaq has reserved the ticker symbol "LZO" for S.S. Lazio S.p.A., a significant milestone that marks a new chapter in the Club's path of growth and international expansion.

The reservation of the ticker represents a concrete sign of a broader project looking to the future, connecting the world of football with innovation, media and international finance, while firmly preserving the values, the history and Lazio's identity.

The "LZO" symbol reflects a Lazio that continues to evolve, invest in a modern vision and become one of the sport organizations that look beyond the pitch, with the aim of strengthening its brand and global presence.

The Club therefore continues a structured and responsible journey, designed to create new opportunities for growth and development, for the benefit of the organization, its fans and the entire Lazio community.

$LZO Work in Progress

