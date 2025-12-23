Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
23.12.2025 21:26 Uhr
Trust Consulting Services, Inc.: Trust Consulting Services Named Awardee on Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ Contract Valued at Approximately $2.3 Billion

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Trust Consulting Services, a rapidly growing professional services and technology firm, today announced that it has been selected as one of the awardees on the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) SHIELD Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, a multiple-award vehicle with an estimated ceiling value of approximately $2.3 billion.

The SHIELD IDIQ contract is designed to provide comprehensive mission, engineering, cybersecurity, and programmatic support to advance and protect the nation's missile defense capabilities. The contract supports the Missile Defense Agency's efforts across system development, integration, testing, sustainment, and protection of critical missile defense systems.

"This award represents a significant milestone for Trust Consulting Services and reinforces our commitment to supporting national defense missions of the highest importance," said James "JW" Radford, Founder and CEO of Trust Consulting Services. "Being selected as a SHIELD IDIQ awardee reflects the confidence the Missile Defense Agency has in our technical expertise, disciplined execution, and ability to deliver trusted solutions in complex, high-stakes environments."

Under the SHIELD IDIQ, Trust Consulting Services will be positioned to deliver a broad range of capabilities, including systems engineering, cybersecurity and information assurance, program management, mission operations support, and advanced analytical services. The company will leverage its experienced workforce, proven federal contracting track record, and robust compliance framework to help ensure mission success across MDA programs.

This award further expands Trust Consulting Services' growing Department of Defense portfolio and reinforces its role as a trusted partner in delivering secure, resilient, and mission-critical solutions in support of national security objectives.

About Trust Consulting Services

Trust Consulting Services is a Maryland-based professional services and technology firm delivering digital workforce solutions, cybersecurity, AI/ML, engineering, program management, and physical security services to U.S. federal, state, and local government agencies. The company is committed to operational excellence, integrity, and measurable mission impact.

Contact:

Patton Hunnicutt
Marketing
PattonH@tcsservices.net
(202) 888-4567

SOURCE: Trust Consulting Services, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/trust-consulting-services-named-awardee-on-missile-defense-agenc-1120322

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
