Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Arrow Capital Management Inc. today announced that the ETF series of WaveFront All-Weather Alternative Fund (TSX: WAAV) will pay a cash distribution.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amount for the ETF series of WaveFront All-Weather Alternative Fund is as follows:

Ticker Cash Distribution per Unit ($) Record Date Distribution Payment Date WAAV 1.541 December 31, 2025 January 15, 2026

Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

