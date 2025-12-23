Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Beedie Investments Ltd. ("Beedie Capital") announces it has completed an internal reorganization (the "Reorganization") of the holdings of Beedie Capital, pursuant to which: (i) Beedie Capital assigned and transferred 3,903,923 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. ("BuildDirect") to Beedie Capital Investments Ltd. ("Beedie Capital Investments"); and (ii) Beedie Capital assigned and transferred all of the outstanding shares of Beedie Capital Investments to Beedie Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Beedie Capital Holdings"), resulting in Beedie Capital Investments being a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beedie Capital Holdings. The aforementioned securities were valued at their original acquisition cost when transferred by Beedie Capital to Beedie Capital Investments as part of the Reorganization.

Each of Beedie Capital Investments and Beedie Capital Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beedie Capital.

Immediately prior to the completion of the internal Reorganization, Beedie Capital, together with its affiliates, directly or indirectly, would own or control a total of 6,652,166 Common Shares (assuming conversion in full of 59,217 common share purchase warrants of BuildDirect ("Warrants") held by an affiliate of Beedie Capital), representing approximately 13.92% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the completion of the internal Reorganization, Beedie Capital, indirectly through Beedie Capital Investments, together with its affiliates, would continue to own or control a total of 6,652,166 Common Shares (assuming conversion in full of 59,217 Warrants held by an affiliate of Beedie Capital), representing approximately 13.92% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

All of the securities held by Beedie Capital (or its affiliates) in BuildDirect, including the Common Shares, are being held for investment purposes. Beedie Capital (or its affiliates) may in the future take such actions in respect of its BuildDirect securityholdings as it deems appropriate in light of the market circumstances then existing, including the potential purchase of additional shares of Integra through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving BuildDirect, or the sale of all or a portion of such holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, or Beedie Capital (or its affiliates) may continue to hold its current positions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

