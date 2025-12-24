Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (CSE: BVCI) (the "Company" or "BVCI") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financings, together with the settlement of certain outstanding consulting fees through the issuance of common shares.

Closing of 2025 Private Placement

As previously announced on January 13, 2025, and subsequently updated on August 5, 2025, the Company has completed multiple closings of its non-brokered private placement, raising aggregate gross proceeds of C$470,000 from arm's-length investors.

In connection with the closings, the Company issued an aggregate of:

1,566,667 common shares at a price of C$0.30 per common share ; and

at a price of ; and 1,566,667 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at C$0.35 per share, subject to applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") acceptance.

The net proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital purposes and for the repayment and/or refund of prior accounts payable, including accrued interest on outstanding loans.

Consulting services Debt Settlements

The Company also announces the settlement of certain outstanding consulting fees through the issuance of common shares:

ZTBY Consulting and Advisory Ltd. , founded by Neil Cui , agreed to settle C$50,000 in outstanding consulting fees through the issuance of 333,333 common shares at a deemed price of C$0.15 per share .

, founded by , agreed to settle in outstanding consulting fees through the issuance of at a deemed price of . Ms. Wenhong Fan agreed to settle outstanding consulting services in the west coast through the issuance of 20,000 common shares at a deemed price of C$0.15 per share.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement and the debt settlements are subject to applicable statutory hold periods and CSE acceptance.

About Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.

Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. is an Ontario-incorporated company registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC. The Company provides blockchain-based financial infrastructure, including:

BVC Chain , a proprietary blockchain and distributed-ledger platform;

, a proprietary blockchain and distributed-ledger platform; BvcPay , a mobile wallet enabling digital transactions using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the CADT stablecoin.

, a mobile wallet enabling digital transactions using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the CADT stablecoin. Trillium Coin, a bitcoin OTC trading service.

CADT, BVCI's native digital currency, is intended to be a Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin designed for payments, settlements, digital-asset issuance, and ledger services. Unless and until BVCI obtains all necessary regulatory approvals or qualifies for exemptions, there is no assurance that it will be able to proceed with its CADT-related initiatives.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including expectations regarding acquisitions, private placements, and regulatory matters. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278992

Source: Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.