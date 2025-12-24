Hektar Asset Management Sendirian Berhad: Hektar Malls Welcome the Festive Season with "Elf Builders Christmas" and the Launch of Hoppers Kids Club

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / This festive season, Hektar Malls invites families to step into a world of creativity, imagination and togetherness with "Elf Builders Christmas," a community-centric celebration rolled out across all Hektar Malls nationwide, in collaboration with creative building brand BRYKS.

Alpacca Walkabout in Subang Parade

Santarina's on the Merry Go Round in Mahkota Parade

Christmas Setup in Central Square

Running throughout the year-end school holidays, Elf Builders Christmas brings a warm festive atmosphere inviting families to rediscover, to slow down, reconnect and enjoy simple meaningful moments together. Through a thoughtful mix of hands-on Elf Builders workshops, creative play sessions, festive performances and seasonal décor, families come together, communities feel at home, in a cozy and charming setting.

Kids Elf Recycle Costume Competition at Kulim Central

Making your own ideal cookie workshop in Mahkota Parade

Little Elves at work customising their own Elf Hat at Wetex Parade

The campaign also marks the soft launch of Hoppers, Hektar Malls very first Kids Club loyalty programme, aimed at building lasting connections with young families beyond the Christmas period. Designed for families and young children, the seasonal décor, carousel festive rides, carolling and dances, transforms familiar malls into joyful festive playground, where children can create, explore, learn together in a safe and welcoming environment. Activities include Christmas ornament-making, Elf hat designing workshop, gingerbread cookie decorating sessions, and Christmas tree decoration contests, allowing children to learn through play while creating shared moments with their families. Participating shoppers will also receive exclusive BRYKS-designed commemorative keepsakes, as a small reminder of their festive experience.

To add to the Christmas magic, Subang Parade will feature a special alpaca walkabout and an indoor snow experience, offering families a unique and memorable holiday attraction. These experiences reflect Hektar REIT's commitment on creating inclusive, joyful and community-focused moments that appeal to visitors of all ages.

Beyond the festive celebrations, the programme also supports Hektar REIT's broader focus on keeping its malls lively, bringing neighbours together, families recognising one another beyond workplace and school, children play side by side and the festive spirit feels shared rather than staged. Community-led performances, joyful dance segments, dress up moments and workshops into participation from local schools, residents, community groups, creating celebrations that feel heartfelt and personal. All CSR driven initiatives that encourage kindness, generosity and inclusion reinforcing the idea that the heart of the season lies in giving and togetherness.

Zainal Iskandar, ED & CEO

Zainal Iskandar, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hektar Asset Management, said, "At Hektar REIT, we see our malls as more than transactional spaces, they are places where families gather, children learn and communities connect. The 'Elf Builders Christmas' campaign reflects our ongoing focus on creating meaningful, experience-led programmes that resonate with our shoppers while supporting our tenants during key retail periods. The introduction of our Hoppers Kids Club allows us to continue engaging young families beyond the holidays reinforcing our commitment to building welcoming, vibrant and inclusive destinations for the communities we serve."

The nationwide "Elf Builders Christmas" campaign will take place throughout December 2025. Details on individual mall programmes, workshops and redemption mechanics will be announced via the official social media platforms of each Hektar Mall.

ABOUT HEKTAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Hektar REIT") is Malaysia's first listed retail-focused REIT. The primary objectives of Hektar REIT are to provide unitholders with sustainable dividend income and to achieve a long-term capital appreciation of the REIT. Hektar REIT was listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on December 4, 2006 and currently owns 2 million square feet of retail space and an education property across 4 states with total assets valued at RM1.39 billion. On 19 February 2025, The Manager has announced the proposed acquisition of an industrial property located in Bayan Lepas, Penang for RM30 million, marking Hektar REIT's dedication to diversification for yield-accretive non-retail assets, being the first industrial asset in its portfolio. On 24 June 2025, The Manager also announced the proposed acquisition of 90% equity stake of Terramark Sdn Bhd, a real estate backed vehicle with strategic land parcel in Chuping, Perlis earmarked for solar farm development. Hektar REIT is managed by Hektar Asset Management Sdn Bhd. Hektar REIT's portfolio of diversified properties includes Subang Parade in Subang Jaya, Selangor; Mahkota Parade in Melaka; Kolej Yayasan Saad in Ayer Keroh, Melaka; Wetex Parade & Classic Hotel in Muar, Johor; Central Square in Sungai Petani, Kedah; Kulim Central in Kulim, Kedah and Segamat Central in Segamat, Johor.

For more information, please visit www.HektarREIT.com

