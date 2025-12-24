Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
PR Newswire
24.12.2025 07:06 Uhr
Celebrate the Festive Season with Red Gold from Europe Canned Tomatoes in Christmas and New Year Recipes.

NAPLES, Italy, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the UK gears up for the holiday season, families and chefs are turning to versatile, flavourful ingredients to elevate their Christmas and New Year menus. Canned tomatoes have become an essential pantry staple, renowned for their convenience, rich flavour, and authentic taste, making them perfect for festive cooking.


Red Gold from Europe is the claim of the campaign promoted byANICAV - The Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries and co-funded by the European Commission, which aims to educate consumers about the unique benefits of incorporating EU and Italian canned tomatoes into their daily.

Harvested at peak ripeness and processed with care, high-quality canned tomatoes from Italy and Europe bring vibrant colour and depth to holiday dishes. Whether used in classic British dinners, Italian-inspired recipes, or inventive new creations, these tomatoes help create hearty, nutritious, and delicious meals to celebrate the season. Their long shelf life makes meal planning easier, allowing cooks to create impressive dishes with minimal effort - ideal during the busy holiday period.

To inspire your Christmas and New Year celebrations, here's a tasty and simple recipe using EU and Italian canned tomatoes: a comforting casserole which combines the natural sweetness of vegetables with the rich, tangy flavour of canned tomatoes-perfect as a side dish or a vegetarian main.

British-Style Tomato and Vegetable Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 2 cans (400g each) of chopped canned tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 carrots, sliced
  • 2 parsnips, sliced
  • 1 bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • Salt and black pepper to taste
  • Fresh parsley to garnish

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan and sauté the onions and garlic until soft. Add the carrots, parsnips, and bell pepper and cook for 5 minutes. Pour in the canned tomatoes, season with thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Transfer everything to a baking dish and cover loosely with foil. Bake for 40-45 minutes until vegetables are tender and flavours meld. Garnish with fresh parsley before serving.

For more information and to explore the flavourful world of canned tomatoes, visit https://redgoldfromeurope.co.uk/

Follow us on:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/redgoldfromeuropeuk/

IG: https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropeuk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redgoldfromeuropeuk



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851128/Red_Gold_canned_tomatoes_from_Europe.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682705/footer_comunicati_UK_2530210.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186813/VISUAL_ASIA1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celebrate-the-festive-season-with-red-gold-from-europe-canned-tomatoes-in-christmas-and-new-year-recipes-302648713.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
