24.12.2025 07:06 Uhr
RED GOLD FROM EUROPE: Celebrate this Holiday Season with Organic Canned Tomatoes from Europe

NAPLES, Italy, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across Denmark prepare for the festive season, many are looking for flavourful, wholesome ingredients to elevate their Christmas and New Year meals. Organic EU and Italian canned tomatoes are quickly becoming a favorite pantry essential, offering a natural, convenient way to create delicious Christmas and New Year dishes that bring warmth and joy to the table.


Harvested at peak ripeness and processed without artificial chemicals or preservatives, organic canned tomatoes offer a rich, authentic taste for holiday cooking. Their natural brightness enhances everything from hearty stews and sauces to festive appetizers, bringing a touch of freshness and intensity that complements the seasonal table.

Here's an inspiring recipe that combines the sweetness of root vegetables with the tangy richness of organic tomatoes - perfect for warming up cold winter evenings and celebrating the season's flavours.

Danish-Style Tomato and Root Vegetable Stew

Ingredients:

  • 2 cans (400g each) organic diced tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 carrots, sliced
  • 2 parsnips, sliced
  • 1 leek, cleaned and sliced
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon dried bay leaves
  • salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
  • fresh parsley to garnish

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Sauté the chopped onion until translucent. Add the minced garlic and cook for one minute. Stir in the carrots, parsnips, and leek. Sauté for another 5 minutes until the vegetables start to soften. Pour in the canned diced tomatoes with their juice, then add the thyme and bay leaves. Reduce the heat and let the stew simmer gently for 30 minutes, uncovered, until the vegetables are tender and the flavours meld. Season with salt and pepper. Remove the bay leaves before serving. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and serve with Danish rye bread or as a side for roasted meats for a hearty holiday meal.

About Red Gold from Europe
Red Gold from Europe is the name of the campaign managed by ANICAV - the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - and co-funded by the European Union to raise awareness of organic canned tomatoes 100% made in Europe.

For insights into the European and Italian tomato industry or more delicious recipes using organic canned tomatoes, visit our website https://redgoldfromeurope.dk/ and follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/redgoldfromeuropedk
https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropedk
https://www.youtube.com/@redgoldfromeuropedk



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851125/From_farm_to_table__Fresh_all_year_round.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186814/Visual_ORG.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186818/Footer_DK.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celebrate-this-holiday-season-with-organic-canned-tomatoes-from-europe-302648705.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
