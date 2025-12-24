RED GOLD FROM EUROPE: Celebrate this Holiday Season with Organic Canned Tomatoes from Europe

NAPLES, Italy, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across Sweden prepare for the festive season, many are looking for flavourful, wholesome ingredients to elevate their Christmas and New Year meals. Organic EU and Italian canned tomatoes are quickly becoming a favorite pantry essential, offering a natural, convenient way to create delicious Christmas and New Year dishes that bring warmth and joy to the table.

Grown without synthetic chemicals or preservatives, organic EU and Italian canned tomatoes are harvested at peak ripeness, ensuring maximum flavour and nutrition. Their rich, tangy taste makes them incredibly versatile for traditional Swedish dishes like hearty stews, soups, and sauces, as well as innovative holiday creations. Incorporating organic EU and Italian canned tomatoes into festive recipes adds depth, brightness, and a touch of comfort.

To inspire your holiday cooking, here's a festive recipe featuring organic canned tomatoes. This hearty, flavourful stew offers a wholesome touch to any holiday table. Its bright, fresh tomato taste combined with fragrant herbs embodies the spirit of Scandinavian comfort.

Christmas Tomato and Herb Stew

Ingredients:

2 cans (400g each) organic diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 carrot, diced

1 parsnip, diced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried dill

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh dill for garnish

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Sauté the chopped onion until translucent. Add the minced garlic and diced carrot and parsnip. Cook for about 5 minutes. Stir in the dried thyme, dill, and bay leaf. Add organic the canned diced tomatoes with their juice. Bring to a gentle simmer. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for about 25 minutes, until the vegetables are tender and flavours meld. Season with salt and pepper. Serve hot, garnished with fresh dill. Perfect as a side dish or a vegetarian main.

About Red Gold from Europe

Red Gold from Europe is the name of the campaign managed by ANICAV - the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - and co-funded by the European Union to raise awareness of organic canned tomatoes 100% made in Europe.

For insights into the European and Italian tomato industry or other delicious recipes using organic canned tomatoes, visit our website https://redgoldfromeurope.se/ and follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/redgoldfromeuropese

https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropese

