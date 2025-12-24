Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2025) - 1355379 B.C. Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has officially changed its name to Redwood Labs Inc. ("Redwood Labs" or the "Company"). The name change reflects the Company's evolving strategic direction and commitment to building a next-generation technology portfolio centered on artificial intelligence and integrated IoT systems.

The rebranding follows the Company's recently announced definitive Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of Room40 AI Inc. ("Room40 AI"), a Delaware-based technology company specializing in lightweight, real-time Internet-of-Things analytics and machine learning solutions.

"The transition to Redwood Labs marks an exciting new chapter for our company," said Brian O'Connor, CEO of Redwood Labs. "This name better represents who we are and where we are headed, a forward-thinking technology company focused on scalable AI and IoT solutions. With Room40 AI's cutting-edge real-time machine learning capabilities joining our growing portfolio, we are well-positioned to deliver transformative products across smart home, security, and defence applications.

The Company remains enthusiastic about its partnership with Room40 AI and founder Vishnu P. Kannan, whose proprietary algorithms and integrated analytics platform provide a strong foundation for Redwood Labs' commercialization strategy as it advances toward a planned potential listing on a Canadian stock exchange."

"Many major algorithmic barriers in IoT have been overcome across the past few years, especially by groups of smaller teams." said Vishnu Kannan, Founder/CEO of Room40 AI. "This puts Redwood in a great position to bring together synergistic technologies from a fragmented industry to build a cohesive, visionary portfolio in the space."

About Redwood Labs Inc.

Redwood Labs Inc. is a reporting issuer in the Province of British Columbia, pursuing strategic acquisitions and partnerships in the technology sector. The Company's mandate is to identify and advance high-value technology assets with commercial scalability and long-term market relevance, with a focus on AI-integrated software and hardware ecosystems.

