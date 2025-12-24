Maputo, Mozambique--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2025) - SALI Tools, a global leader in professional tool solutions, continues to demonstrate its core mission of building a "brand with a human touch" through a series of targeted charitable actions across Africa. This ongoing commitment underscores the company's dedication to social responsibility and fostering sustainable community development in the regions where it operates.

Children in Mozambique await the distribution of food.

A Dual Focus: Addressing Immediate Needs and Nurturing Future Generations

Current efforts highlight a two-pronged approach. In Mozambique, SALI's authorized distributor, Cossa Distributor, is hosting a ten-day "Essential Support Drive" at its premises (1114 Avenida União Africana, Matola) from December 15 to December 25. Now in its final days, the initiative has successfully provided fresh food and beverages to thousands of local families, offering crucial support.

Concurrently, SALI Tools' team in Côte d'Ivoire recently visited a local orphanage, delivering essential supplies and heartwarming toys to the children. This action reflects SALI's firm belief that every child deserves a healthy and joyful childhood, aiming to protect innocent smiles through tangible care.

In Côte d'Ivoire, SALI staff are delivering daily necessities to an orphanage.

"We recognize that our corporate value extends beyond commercial success to our meaningful contribution to society," stated Mr. Lightman Yu, Brand Operations Director of SALI. "From addressing basic needs to supporting child welfare, these actions represent our modest yet firm commitment to improving community well-being. We plan to collaborate with more regional partners to amplify this positive impact."

The children at the orphanage beam with joy upon receiving their beloved toys.

A Legacy of Giving: Recognized Contributions in Times of Need

SALI Tools' philanthropic journey is longstanding. In November 2019, the company collaborated with its national distributor in Ethiopia for a community donation drive.

Corporate Foundation: Global Excellence Enabling Local Impact

This sustained charitable engagement is supported by SALI Tools' robust business foundation. With 22 years of development, SALI has established itself as a globally recognized brand in the power tool accessories sector. Its extensive portfolio, spanning over 3,000 SKUs across six major categories including power tool accessories, power tools, cordless tools, hand tools, pneumatic tools, and electromechanical equipment, serves professional users and DIY enthusiasts worldwide with proven quality and reliability.

Looking Forward

From Eastern to Western Africa, from emergency aid to ongoing care, SALI Tools is embedding its philosophy of a compassionate brand into the fabric of every community it serves. This represents not just the transmission of goodwill but a profound commitment by a globally-minded corporation to sustainable development and humanitarian values.

About SALI Tools:

SALI Tools is a leading global brand specializing in professional tool solutions, dedicated to providing high-quality, diversified products for users worldwide. While pursuing commercial excellence, SALI Tools remains steadfast in its commitment to corporate social responsibility and actively contributing to societal progress.

