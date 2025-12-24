Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PECHOIN: From Skincare to Collectible Art: Chinese Beauty Item Sets a New ¥1.1 Million Auction Record

BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's China Guardian Autumn Auction, museum-level masterpieces dominated the headlines-a pair of glove paintings sold for over 70 million RMB, followed by iconic landscapes from Fu Baoshi fetching over 50 million RMB.

But few expected one of the most talked-about lots of the entire season to come from an entirely different category: a set of skincare items that eventually sold for nearly 1.1 million RMB, instantly becoming the most surprising cross-category highlight of the auction.


The star lots of the auction - two sets titled "Contemporary Works by Cheng Lei: Yuling Congguang Jade Lidded Box and Accessories" - were sold for RMB 632,500 and RMB 460,000 respectively. The astonishing hammer prices immediately drew international attention, with some observers commenting that "Oriental aesthetics is redefining the rules of the luxury market."

This Was More Than an Auction-It Was a Cultural Statement."

An international art observer commented:

"When Western luxury still leans on logos, Chinese collectors are paying real premiums for cultural meaning that must be decoded. This changes our understanding of luxury entirely."

Images shown here depict the auction process; prices in these photos do not represent final hammer prices.

Four Intangible Cultural Heritage Techniques Behind the Work

What makes these pieces remarkable is not only the price, but the astonishing craftsmanship embedded within them. The works are the result of collaboration among four masters of Chinese intangible heritage:

  • Cheng Lei, an inheritor of Suzhou jade-carving craftsmanship, follows the classical principle of "carving in accordance with the material," allowing the stone's natural textures to speak for themselves. Through the highly sophisticated technique of ingenious color-highlight carving, she maximizes the natural beauty of each piece of jade, bringing out its inherent layers and expressive qualities to the highest degree.
  • Hong Guizhen, inheritor of Hangzhou silk weaving - contributing ultra-fine, airy, "light-soft-resilient" weaving techniques.
  • Du Ping, inheritor of the Du-style copper engraving - sculpting metal as though painting with blades.
  • Lin Zhongxing, renowned calligrapher - infusing the work with expressive brush-breath aesthetics.

Together, they created a mesmerizing set of "Oriental aesthetic codes" in sculptural form.

"This is nothing short of a perfect act of cultural translation!" praised an international curator.

"Pechoin, a brand with nearly a century of history since its founding in 1931, has witnessed the inheritance and evolution of Chinese skincare culture. They have transformed ancient craftsmanship into stunning contemporary art objects. What they are offering is not merely a product, but an Oriental narrative compelling enough to captivate the world."

The above photo shows the final hammer price of ¥460,000, including fees.

The Surprising Origin: A Skincare Line That Already Took China by Storm

Interestingly, the auctioned works were inspired by the original Pechoin Exquisite Jade Collection, launched earlier this year.

The Exquisite Jade line draws inspiration from the cong-a Neolithic jade ritual artifact symbolizing the harmony between heaven and earth, characterized by a square exterior and circular core.
This integration of ancient geometry with modern aesthetics has made the collection a standout in China's beauty market.


A Bidding War that Surprised Even the Art Market

What stunned observers further was the intensity of bidding, at a time when Western art markets remain turbulent.

Collectors competed fiercely for these works-pieces that merge heritage craft with modern innovation-solidifying the auction as a historic moment in cross-category fine-art commerce.

Proceeds from this sale will be donated to public welfare efforts, giving the cultural event a meaningful conclusion. This was not merely a commercial triumph, but a cultural one.

Many believe the auction sent a clear signal to global luxury markets:

"The future of luxury is being written in the East."

And Pechoin's performance has opened a new chapter in how heritage beauty brands may participate in global collectible markets.

Founded in 1931, Pechoin is one of the oldest and most renowned skincare brands in China. For over ninety years, it has been committed to integrating traditional Eastern herbal wisdom with state-of-the-art modern technology, redefining the "scientific herbal" skincare concept, and dedicating itself to providing consumers with an effective yet gentle skincare experience.

As a pioneer in China's beauty and skincare industry, Pechoin has claimed a total of seven awards over nine consecutive years at the IFSCC International Federation of Cosmetic Science Conference - including three global IFSCC awards and consecutive wins of the Young Scientist Award. In 2025, it launched the new Oriental Gift Lingyu Series, which leverages a highly effective yet non-irritating Chinese skincare philosophy to help skin restore its healthy state, further demonstrating the charm and strength of Chinese brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851433/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851432/2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851430/3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851431/4.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-skincare-to-collectible-art-chinese-beauty-item-sets-a-new-1-1-million-auction-record-302649139.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.