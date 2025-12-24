Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.12.2025 09:06 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Releases Its 29th Proof-of-Reserves Report

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the publication of its 29th Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) snapshot, reflecting data accurate as of Dec. 17, 2025. The report, independently verified by Hacken, confirms that Bybit maintains reserve ratios above 100 percent across all major reported assets, reinforcing its ongoing focus on transparency and user asset protection.

Bybit Logo

The latest snapshot highlights Bybit's continued effort to make solvency verifiable rather than assumed, ensuring that all user liabilities are fully backed by corresponding on-chain assets.

Key Highlights (as of Dec. 17, 2025):

  • USDT Reserve Ratio: 102 percent (User Assets: 5.9B USDT | Bybit Wallet Balance: 6.1B USDT)
  • USDC Reserve Ratio: 112 percent (User Assets: 583.5M USDC | Bybit Wallet Balance: 658.4M USDC)
  • BTC Reserve Ratio: 105 percent (User Assets: 59,711 BTC | Bybit Wallet Balance: 63,206 BTC)
  • ETH Reserve Ratio: 101 percent (User Assets: 528,519 ETH | Bybit Wallet Balance: 536,845 ETH)

Exceeding the 1:1 Backing Standard

Bybit's reserves continue to exceed user holdings, ensuring that all supported assets are fully backed and readily available. Reserve ratios above the 1:1 threshold reflect additional liquidity buffers maintained beyond baseline user obligations.

The update reflects a balanced mix of customer holdings and reserve assets, with a consistent commitment to maintaining at least full backing across reported tokens. As Proof of Reserves has become more widely adopted across the digital asset industry, leading centralized exchanges have played a growing role in establishing PoR as a standard transparency mechanism.

Bybit updates its reserve snapshots on a regular basis, with independent verification reports published monthly on the Bybit Proof of Reserves page.

Bybit / CryptoArk / ProofofReserves

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-releases-its-29th-proof-of-reserves-report-302648809.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.