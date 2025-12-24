DJ Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) (BYBU LN) Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 367.6871 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47566 CODE: BYBU LN ISIN: LU1681048556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU LN LEI Code: 549300XV8M530JD5TK84 Sequence No.: 412662 EQS News ID: 2251212 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 24, 2025