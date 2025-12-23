Daktronics, Inc.: Daktronics Acquires Intellectual Property and Equipment Assets from X Display Company to Expand MicroLED and MicroIC Capabilities

BROOKINGS, S.D., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT), the leading U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of dynamic video communication displays and control systems for customers worldwide, today announced the acquisition of the intellectual property (IP), equipment assets and technical expertise from X Display Company Technology Limited (XDC), a recognized leader in mass-transfer processes and MicroLED (Micro Light-Emitting Diode) technology.

Daktronics believes that the acquisition will continue to differentiate Daktronics in all segments of its business, and that it represents another step forward in Daktronics' product innovation strategy, which is designed to accelerate growth and enhance competitive positioning.

MicroLED is a display technology that provides higher brightness, enhanced contrast, greater energy efficiency and a longer lifespan compared with existing technologies like LCD. Daktronics has been investing in XDC since 2020, helping accelerate XDC's development of best-in-class MicroLED capabilities and applications.

Key acquisition highlights include:

IP Assets: Daktronics will now own XDC's proprietary technologies in mass-transfer processes and MicroLED fabrication within the display field of use to enable advanced display solutions with ultra-fine pixel pitches for large-format video walls and medium-sized commercial displays.

Equipment Assets: Daktronics acquires specialized equipment for the development of displays with MicroLED and MicroIC technology.

Daktronics acquires specialized equipment for the development of displays with MicroLED and MicroIC technology. Talent Integration: Daktronics has hired 15 key XDC employees with deep expertise in mass-transfer, MicroLED development and MicroIC design.





"We believe this move further strengthens our competitive position and will allow us to provide current and future customers globally with the next generation of display technology," said Daktronics Interim President & CEO Brad Wiemann. "It also gives us an experienced team of engineers in the field of MicroLED and MicroIC technologies that we believe reinforces our commitment to technical excellence and innovation."

According to Futuresource, a global market research and consultancy firm, the expected NPP (Narrow Pixel Pitch) market, which includes a subset of MicroLED, is expected to reach $12 billion by 2029.

What MicroLED provides for the medium-sized display space:

Higher brightness and improved viewability for current outdoor displays

Flexibility to develop cost-effective solutions for the lower volume applications

Stability and flexibility in the supply chain





"This positions Daktronics to advance our large-scale NPP product offerings and provide a pathway to service smaller volume display opportunities with medium-sized display solutions," said Wiemann.

