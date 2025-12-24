Faraday Future announces Delivery of FX Super One to RAK Digital Assets Oasis and Completion of FF 91 2.0 Delivery Process to Hebron Sher; FF Middle East Company Signs Strategic Cooperation MOU with RAK Digital Assets Oasis for EAI and Web3

Faraday Future and RAK Digital Assets Oasis (also known as RAK Innovation City) have entered into a strategic non-binding MOU to collaborate across three key areas: AI, Web3 and embodied intelligence.

The two parties intend to explore the joint establishment of research and innovation centers to build a forward-looking, demonstrative industrial ecosystem.

FF delivered the FX Super One to RAK Innovation City, the second FX Super One delivery in the UAE. The first FX Super One user in the UAE is global football legend Andrés Iniesta.

FF has completed the delivery and transaction process for the Company's next FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicle with Hebron Sher, Co-Founder & CEO of ZEVO, with an upcoming delivery ceremony in January 2026.

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("Faraday Future", "FF" or the "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that Faraday Future Middle East FZ-LLC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with RAK Digital Assets Oasis (also known as RAK Innovation City). Under the MOU, the two parties intend to cooperate across three major areas of exploration: artificial intelligence (AI), Web3 and the digital economy, and embodied intelligence.













Senior executives and distinguished guests attended the signing ceremony, including Paul Dawalibi, CEO of RAK Innovation City, Tin Mok, Head of FF Middle East, and Morris Gao, Head of User Ecosystem and Government Affairs at FF Middle East. Following the signing, FF also held a co-creation delivery ceremony, delivering the FX Super One to RAK Innovation City. This marks FF's second delivery in the UAE. The Company has outlined its roadmap for its 2026 sales and deliveries in the UAE market and has iplans to initiate Phase II expansion of its Ras Al Khaimah regional factory and operations center to further enhance localized production capacity and support growing user demand and future FX Super One deliveries.

Under the strategic cooperation MOU, FF and Innovation City intend to explore the joint establishment research and innovation centers. By integrating respective technological capabilities, industrial resources, and ecosystem advantages, the two parties could carry out research, testing, and real-world application of technologies including AI, embodied intelligence, and Web3 in the UAE. Together, they aim to build a future-oriented industrial ecosystem and support Innovation City in becoming a forward-looking benchmark for next-generation urban and industrial development.

Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Innovation City, commented, "We are very pleased to establish a strategic relationship with FF. FF is not only one of Innovation City's most important innovation partners, but also a long-term strategic partner aligned with our future-oriented vision. We look forward to working closely with FF to drive deep innovation across AI, embodied intelligence, and Web3, and we congratulate FX Super One on achieving success in the UAE MPV market as we jointly open a new milestone with Innovation City."

Tin Mok, Head of FF UAE, stated, "RAK Innovation City is the world's first future-focused urban development platform, strategically centered on cutting-edge technologies. By integrating government, enterprises, capital, and innovation resources, it has created a highly synergistic ecosystem combining technology, capital, talent, and policy. FF is delighted to enter into this strategic MOU with Innovation City. With its strong support, open collaboration, and business-friendly environment, we are highly confident that FF can leverage its extensive experience and technological capabilities in AI, Web3, and embodied intelligence to empower Innovation City for mutual success - writing a new chapter and creating new milestones together."

FF currently operates a regional factory and operations center in Ras Al Khaimah, covering approximately 108,000 square feet, including office space, production workshops, and an operational hub. The facility is designed to support the production of both FF and FX vehicles. Through a combination of technology enablement and localized manufacturing, FF continues to promote the development of a new energy vehicle ecosystem across the Middle East.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company's mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future's flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding its plans with RAK Digital Assets Oasis, the Company's plans to advance expansion of its operations facility in Ras Al Khaimah, are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the ability of the Company to enter into a binding agreement with RAK Digital Assets Oasis; the availability of sufficient share capital to execute on its strategy, which the Company currently lacks; the agreement of stockholders to substantially increase the Company's share capital, which could result in substantial additional dilution; the Board's approval of various production and sales plans and proposals, which the Company may fail to obtain; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale; the Company's ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which will be substantial; the Company's ability to secure the rights to sell the Super One with the current AIHER powertrain in the UAE or elsewhere; the Company's ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which will be substantial; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; the Company's ability to pay its outstanding obligations; the Company's ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and the risks related to the restatement of previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company's limited operating history and the significant barriers to growth it faces; the Company's history of losses and expectation of continued losses; the success of the Company's payroll expense reduction plan; the Company's ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company's estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company's vehicles; the Company's ability to cover future warranty claims; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company's vehicles; current and potential litigation involving the Company; the Company's ability to receive funds from, satisfy the conditions precedent of and close on the various financings described elsewhere by the Company; the result of future financing efforts, the failure of any of which could result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to cover future warranty claims; the Company's ability to use its "at-the-market" program; insurance coverage; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company's products; potential negative impacts of a reverse stock split; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; circumstances outside of the Company's control, such as natural disasters, climate change, health epidemics and pandemics, terrorist attacks, and civil unrest; risks related to the Company's operations in China; the success of the Company's remedial measures taken in response to the Special Committee findings; the Company's dependence on its suppliers and contract manufacturer; the Company's ability to develop and protect its technologies; the Company's ability to protect against cybersecurity risks; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees, any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings, and volatility of the Company's stock price. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, Form 10-Q filed on August 19, 2025, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

CONTACTS:

Investors Relations (English): steven.park@ff.com

Investors (Chinese): cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media: john.schilling@ff.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bac8df5a-27da-47aa-b8f1-87e68a33aafb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c037866-a54e-41d5-8ec5-6165f92877f3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64b2bfba-5e11-4b55-b789-d2dcff877f56