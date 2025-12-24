Scientists in China have constructed and tested a device that uses redox couples paired with a single triple-junction amorphous-silicon photoelectrode. When tested under a xenon lamp simulating one sun, the device achieved an average solar-to-electricity conversion efficiency of 4.2%.A research team from China's Nanjing Tech University (NanjingTech) has developed and constructed a novel anthraquinone-based solar redox flow battery (SRFB) device. The system consists of redox couples known as 2,6-DBEAQ and K4[Fe(CN)6], paired with a single triple-junction amorphous-silicon photoelectrode. SRFBs ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...