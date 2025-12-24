The Danish developer completed the 148 MW solar project, located in southern Denmark, ahead of schedule. The site is connected to the same grid point as the company's already-operational 175 MW solar asset.Danish green energy company European Energy has connected a 148 MW solar project in Denmark. The Glejbjerg solar park, located in the Vejen municipality of southern Denmark, comprises 238,368 PV modules installed on a fixed-tilt mounting system that is supported by 572 solar inverters. Annual production is expected to reach 133 GWh, equivalent to the electricity consumption of around 33,000 ...

