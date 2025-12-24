JZ Capital Partners Limited - PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 24
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
PDMR Shareholding
24 December 2025
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
The Company was notified on 23 December 2025 that David W. Zalaznick and affiliates had sold 1,845,730 Ordinary Shares of no par value in the capital of the Company. The Company understands that this sale, which took place on 23 December 2025, was undertaken for tax planning purposes. As a result of this sale, the following holding of Ordinary Shares belonging to David W. Zalaznick and affiliates has reduced as follows:
Sale of Ordinary Shares
- Holding prior to completion of the sale: 7,537,465 shares
- Number of Ordinary Shares sold: 1,845,730 shares
- Price at which the Ordinary Shares were sold: GBP 1.74 per Ordinary Share
Following the sale, David W. Zalaznick and affiliates beneficially hold a total of 5,691,735 Ordinary Shares in the Company.
