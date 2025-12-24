Human Appeal launches e-greeting card collection to support emergency charity projects

New feature enables charity to respond faster to emergencies

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading UK humanitarian aid charity, Human Appeal, today announces the addition of an e-greeting card feature to its website, which will allow the public the opportunity to send family and friends greeting cards in a selection of categories and make a small donation to support the charity.

Human Appeal's proprietary research found that charities across the sector are facing the difficulty of a decrease in both donations and volunteers because of the ongoing cost of living crisis. In response, Human Appeal shared an update to its website that includes an e-greeting card with a personalised message. Cards are available to choose from the following greeting categories in a range of unique designs: Congratulations, Thank You, Ramadan Mubarak and Eid Mubarak, and include a customised message from the sender to the recipient.

The digital greeting cards are available to send via Human Appeal's website for just £3, with proceeds supporting general charity funds where most needed. For many charities like Human Appeal, who are often responding to sudden emergency events such as natural disasters, general funds play a major role in allowing charities to be dynamic and allocate funds to support projects where they are most needed at short notice.

Owais Khan, Deputy CEO of Human Appeal, comments, 'Charities are facing the ongoing challenges of the cost-of-living crisis as our research revealed. It's vital that we continue to innovate to ensure that we support the most vulnerable at home and abroad, which isn't possible without the generous donations of the public. This new addition of our e-greeting card to the Human Appeal website is a way for anyone, regardless of their financial circumstances, to donate and enables us to respond rapidly to humanitarian crises around the world. This is both a way for the public to make a small yet tangible difference whilst sharing messages of good will with loved ones.'

Human Appealis a fully independent British humanitarian charity based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 as a registered and regulated UK charity that runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations such as the United Nations. Its purpose is to save and transform lives through emergency aid response and sustainable development programmes at home and abroad across 25 countries worldwide.

