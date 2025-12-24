LINSOUL INC: Xenns Mangird Tea Pro SE: Reference-Tuned Hybrid Performance With Enhanced Treble Extension

Featuring a hybrid 2 dynamic driver + 6 balanced armature driver configuration, tuned for accuracy, clarity, and professional monitoring.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 24, 2025 / Xenns Mangird announces the launch of the Tea Pro SE, a refined Special Edition of the acclaimed Tea Pro series. Designed with studio professionals and critical listeners in mind, the Tea Pro SE introduces upgraded ultra-treble drivers and a newly optimized tuning, delivering greater treble extension, improved tonal balance, and enhanced accuracy across the frequency spectrum.

Professional Tuning With Improved Tonal Balance

The Xenns Mangird Tea Pro SE adopts a more reference-oriented sound signature based on feedback from previous models. The sub-bass is punchier yet tighter, with a sharper crossover point at 150Hz to improve separation between the low-mid and midrange. This refinement enhances vocal intelligibility, instrument clarity, and overall layering.

A moderate emphasis around 400Hz adds subtle warmth and body to fundamental frequencies while preserving tonal neutrality. The core treble region is smoother and more controlled, while the newly upgraded ultra-treble driver significantly improves extension beyond 20kHz, adding greater air, openness, and headroom to the soundstage.

Upgraded Hybrid Driver Architecture

The Tea Pro SE features a comprehensive driver upgrade across the frequency range. Ultra-high frequencies are handled by Knowles SWFK 31736 dual tweeters, positioned to enhance upper-treble extension and air. The primary treble region is powered by dual Knowles RAF 32873 tweeters, delivering clean and articulate high-frequency detail.

Midrange reproduction is driven by a Knowles RDB 34834 dual balanced armature driver, providing a full, natural midrange presentation with accurate timbre. Low frequencies are handled by two custom dynamic drivers equipped with powerful neodymium magnets, producing deep, controlled, and subwoofer-like bass response with excellent impact and speed.

Crafted With Precision

The shells of the Xenns Mangird Tea Pro SE are precision printed using durable and skin-safe composite polymer resin. Each driver is individually measured and matched both before and after assembly to ensure accurate channel balance. The faceplates are hand-poured and artistically decorated, giving every unit a unique and bespoke appearance.

Premium Modular Cable System

Included with the Tea Pro SE is a premium 8-core mixed litz cable, combining oxygen-free copper and ultra-pure silver conductors. The cable is optimized for clean signal transmission and reduced microphonics. A modular plug system allows easy switching between 3.5mm unbalanced and 4.4mm balanced connectors for compatibility with a wide range of audio devices. The standard 2-pin 0.78mm IEM connectors further support cable customization.

Suggested Usage Scenario

The Tea Pro SE is designed for listeners who prioritize tonal accuracy and clarity in professional and critical listening environments.

Genres: Pop, Rock, Jazz, Classical, Acoustic

Usage: Studio Monitoring, Mixing, Audiophiles, Critical Listening

Product Information

Driver Information: 2DD+6BA

Frequency Response: 20-22,000 Hz

Sensitivity: 104 ±1 dB

Impedance: 13 O ±1 O

Linsoul Website

Contact Information

Marketing Team

marketing@linsoul.com

SOURCE: LINSOUL INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/xenns-mangird-tea-pro-se-reference-tuned-hybrid-performance-with-1120461