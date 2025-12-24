The Export-Import Bank of Korea is investing in a 132 MW solar plus 325 MWh battery energy storage project in Guam, under development by a consortium of Korean developers.The Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) is set to provide $241 million in financing for a large-scale solar-plus-storage project in Guam. The Yona solar power project will consist of a 132 MW solar plant and 325 MWh battery energy storage system to be developed in the Yona area of the south of the island. Around 200,000 solar panels will be installed on an area roughly the size of 360 soccer fields. The project was awarded ...

