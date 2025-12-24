Bybit Launches Enhanced VIP Exclusive Airdrop with Expanded Rewards and Flexible Prize Structure

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce a comprehensive upgrade to its weekly VIP Exclusive Airdrop , introducing a more dynamic rewards system to accommodate diverse trading strategies and activity levels of Bybit's trading pros.

Bybit VIP Privilege: More Prizes, More Choices

The upgraded program features 26 prizes distributed across three prize pools, each featuring different token types to align with personal preferences. Eligible participants can now choose from stablecoins, trending tokens, and platform featured tokens, accessing unprecedented flexibility in rewards.

The expanded VIP airdrop benefit reaffirms Bybit's commitment to rewarding its exclusive community. In the high-octane arena of crypto trading, Bybit continues to refine and elevate the VIP experience and build a dependable, supportive platform.

Tiered Prize Pools

The new structure also caters to different experience levels for all VIPs:

Starter Pool : Immediately accessible to all registered VIPs

: Immediately accessible to all registered VIPs Expert Pool : Unlocks at $25 million in cumulative trading volume

: Unlocks at $25 million in cumulative trading volume Master Pool: Unlocks at $125 million in trading volume, featuring a top prize of $11,888

Lucky draw chances earned throughout the event can be utilized across any unlocked pool, giving VIP traders strategic control over their participation.

How it Works

From now until January 4, 2026, at 11:59 PM UTC, Bybit VIPs can receive complimentary and exclusive lucky draw chances based on their tier level, ranging from one chance for VIP1 members to six chances for Supreme VIP members. Additional chances can be earned by completing designated tasks during the event period.

Registration is required. Terms and conditions apply. For details on qualification rules and eligibility, users may visit: VIP Exclusive Airdrop: More prizes, more tokens, more choices!

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

