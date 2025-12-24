Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kein Weihnachtswunder - Blutuntersuchung ohne Blutabnahme!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.12.2025 11:36 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Launches Enhanced VIP Exclusive Airdrop with Expanded Rewards and Flexible Prize Structure

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce a comprehensive upgrade to its weekly VIP Exclusive Airdrop, introducing a more dynamic rewards system to accommodate diverse trading strategies and activity levels of Bybit's trading pros.

Bybit VIP Privilege: More Prizes, More Choices

The upgraded program features 26 prizes distributed across three prize pools, each featuring different token types to align with personal preferences. Eligible participants can now choose from stablecoins, trending tokens, and platform featured tokens, accessing unprecedented flexibility in rewards.

The expanded VIP airdrop benefit reaffirms Bybit's commitment to rewarding its exclusive community. In the high-octane arena of crypto trading, Bybit continues to refine and elevate the VIP experience and build a dependable, supportive platform.

Tiered Prize Pools

The new structure also caters to different experience levels for all VIPs:

  • Starter Pool: Immediately accessible to all registered VIPs
  • Expert Pool: Unlocks at $25 million in cumulative trading volume
  • Master Pool: Unlocks at $125 million in trading volume, featuring a top prize of $11,888

Lucky draw chances earned throughout the event can be utilized across any unlocked pool, giving VIP traders strategic control over their participation.

Bybit Launches Enhanced VIP Exclusive Airdrop with Expanded Rewards and Flexible Prize Structure

How it Works

From now until January 4, 2026, at 11:59 PM UTC, Bybit VIPs can receive complimentary and exclusive lucky draw chances based on their tier level, ranging from one chance for VIP1 members to six chances for Supreme VIP members. Additional chances can be earned by completing designated tasks during the event period.

Registration is required. Terms and conditions apply. For details on qualification rules and eligibility, users may visit: VIP Exclusive Airdrop: More prizes, more tokens, more choices!

Bybit / CryptoArk / IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851521/Bybit_Launches_Enhanced_VIP_Exclusive_Airdrop_Expanded_Rewards_Flexible_Prize.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-launches-enhanced-vip-exclusive-airdrop-with-expanded-rewards-and-flexible-prize-structure-302649213.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.