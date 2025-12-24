Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kein Weihnachtswunder - Blutuntersuchung ohne Blutabnahme!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41NML | ISIN: NL0015002MS2 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RM
Tradegate
23.12.25 | 21:59
13,270 Euro
-0,12 % -0,016
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNUM ICE CREAM COMPANY NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNUM ICE CREAM COMPANY NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,27013,31023.12.
13,25213,31823.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.12.2025 11:58 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following acquisitions of ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs.

DirectorNumber of Shares
Peter ter Kulve97,100
Abhijit Bhattacharya34,028

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personPeter ter Kulve
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Chief Executive Officer
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
22-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition 13.47372237,000498,527.71
Aggregated 13.47372237,000498,527.71
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
23-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition 13.39449060,100805,008.85
Aggregated 13.39449060,100805,008.85

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personAbhijit Bhattacharya
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Chief Financial Officer
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
23-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition 13.307011934,028452,811
Aggregated 13.307011934,028452,811

Enquiries
Media Relations
media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com (mailto:media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com)

Investor Relations
investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com (mailto:investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com)

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Wall's and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.