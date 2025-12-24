Romanian utility Electrica Group is running two solar tenders, a 62.5 MW project open for applications until Feb. 17, 2026, and a 77.6 MW project open for bidding until Feb. 12, 2026.Romanian utility Electrica Group has published two solar tenders. The first covers the 62.5 MW Satu Mare 3 project to be built in the Doba commune of northwestern Romania. New Trend Energy S.R.L, a company owned entirely by Electrica S.A, is running the tender. According to the invite to tender, the project is in the ready to build phase. The deadline for applications is Feb 17, 2026. The second tender covers a 77.6 ...

