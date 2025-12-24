Mantle, the Distribution Layer for Onchain Finance, Positioned Among Leading Layer 2s in New Messari Report

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari has published an in-depth report examining Mantle's network design, ecosystem structure, and recent milestones, highlighting the protocol's evolution toward a coordinated distribution layer for onchain finance. The analysis focuses on Mantle's deepening exchange integration, expanding real-world asset infrastructure, and the emergence of a modular financial stack spanning capital, applications, and user access.

Deepening Distribution Through Bybit Integration

Messari highlights Mantle's evolving relationship with Bybit, which has progressed from a standard token listing to a deep platform-level integration where MNT functions as a core asset across trading, fee payments, VIP programs, and institutional products. Following a joint roadmap announced in August 2025, Bybit expanded MNT-quoted trading pairs, enabled discounted MNT-denominated fees, and introduced MNT-based benefits for VIP and institutional users. During this period, MNT's circulating market capitalization reached approximately $8.7 billion on October 8, 2025, reflecting expanded access, improved liquidity, and broader participation across Bybit's distribution channels.

Capital Formation Anchored for DeFi Hubs

The report notes that Mantle's capital base is anchored by mETH Protocol, which remains one of the network's largest sources of onchain liquidity. As of late 2025, mETH holds $791.7 million in ETH and cmETH holds $277 million, representing approximately $1.07 billion in underlying assets. On the application layer, Mantle's DeFi TVL reached $242.3 million as of September 30, 2025, reflecting continued growth in onchain activity across the network.

Expanding Institutional Stack Across RWAs, DeFi, and Infrastructure

Messari also underscores Mantle's progress in building institutional-grade onchain infrastructure through its Tokenization-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform, which provides end-to-end support for compliant RWA issuance. Institutional activity expanded through issuances such as Ondo Finance's USDY, which reached approximately $29 million tokenized on Mantle, alongside broader ecosystem initiatives including global RWA hackathons and scholarship programs.

"Institutions don't adopt isolated execution layers, but they adopt ecosystems that coordinate capital, liquidity, and distribution," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle. "Mantle's focus has been on closing those gaps and making onchain finance usable at institutional scale, rather than optimizing for throughput alone."

"Mantle's development reflects a broader shift among Layer 2s toward coordinating capital, applications, and distribution rather than optimizing execution in isolation," said Evan Zakhary, Protocol Research Analyst at Messari. "Its growing capital stack and exchange-led distribution position it as a network focused on institutional onchain activity."

Messari's analysis positions Mantle as a Layer 2 evolving beyond execution to coordinate capital, infrastructure, and distribution. As the network deepens exchange integration and institutional adoption, Mantle is increasingly defined by its role as a distribution layer for institutional onchain finance.

