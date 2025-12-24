Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Expands Footprint with Closeout Retailer Choosing HawkSearch for Its On-Site Search Experience and Personalization

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / December 24, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that HawkSearch has been selected to power the on-site search experience for a national closeout retailer, with over 170 locations and a rapidly expanding eCommerce presence.

The closeout retailer turned to HawkSearch to overcome their limitations of native search, including rigid filtering, limited merchandising flexibility, and challenges guiding shoppers to relevant and complementary products. HawkSearch delivers advanced merchandising controls, AI-driven relevance, and flexible filtering designed to improve product discovery across large and dynamic retail catalogs.

With built-in personalization and intuitive business-user tools, HawkSearch enables merchandisers to influence search results in real time, helping shoppers find what they need faster while supporting higher conversion rates and increased average order value.

"HawkSearch gives retailers the intelligence and control needed to create more effective shopping experiences," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "By combining AI-powered relevance with powerful merchandising capabilities, we help retailers deliver better outcomes for both customers and the business."

