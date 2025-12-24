Anzeige
24.12.2025
FP Markets Celebrates 20 Years of Transforming Trading and Looks Ahead to a New Era of Growth

SYDNEY, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global multi-asset broker FP Markets proudly marked its twentieth anniversary this year, celebrating two decades of 'Transforming Trading' through innovation, performance-driven technology, and a commitment to placing traders first.

Since its founding in 2005, FP Markets has consistently redefined trading excellence, developing next-generation financial technology, delivering comprehensive trader education, and providing exceptional customer support tailored to a diverse client base.

In 2025, the broker further solidified its industry-leading position with continued global expansion, a refreshed digital brand identity, multiple product enhancements, and participation in major financial international expos. The past year was also marked with significant achievements as FP Markets received over 20 international acknowledgements, including 'Broker of the Year - Global', 'Most Valuable Broker', and 'Most Reputable Broker'.

Commenting on the company's milestone anniversary, Andria Phiniefs, Global Head of Marketing, stated: "FP Markets pledges to continue pushing boundaries and setting new industry standards, expanding access to markets worldwide while remaining firmly grounded in our values. With innovation and our client-centric focus at the core of everything we do, we are well positioned and ready for our next era of growth."

Looking ahead, FP Markets will be continuing its strategic expansion into new regions and emerging markets with the aim of delivering trading solutions to a broader global audience. The broker also plans to expand its financial technology, tools, and product suite to meet the evolving needs of traders. While fully embracing technological progress, FP Markets remains firmly committed to its customer-centric philosophy, ensuring fintech innovation is complemented by exemplary education and unmatched client support.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851524/FP_Markets.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fp-markets-celebrates-20-years-of-transforming-trading-and-looks-ahead-to-a-new-era-of-growth-302649237.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
