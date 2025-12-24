BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 24

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31



The Directors of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 30 November 2025, has previously been notified to a RIS.



Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 27 January 2026.Enquiries:Graham VenablesCompany SecretaryBlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedTel: 0203 649 3432Date: 24 December 2025