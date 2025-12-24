Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2025) - DLC Holdings Corp. (TSXV: DLC) ("DLC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement dated December 19, 2025 to sell its macadamia processing facility located in Mpumalanga, South Africa (the "White River Factory"), which is owned by the Company's wholly owned South African subsidiary, Superior Macadamias (Pty) Ltd, for a total consideration of USD $1,200,000.

Background

The White River Factory was originally acquired by the Company as part of the portfolio of agricultural and food processing assets purchased under DLC's Qualifying Transaction in 2014. The White River Factory has been leased to a tenant for the past several years and terms have now been finalized under which the tenant will acquire the premises.

The consideration will be paid on deferred terms, with USD $500,000 expected to be received by the end of 2025 and the balance being paid over the course of 2026. The proceeds from the sale will be used to repay outstanding third-party loans made to the Company, the details of which have previously been disclosed.

Regulatory Considerations

The sale of the White River Factory is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), if required, and constitutes an Arm's Length Transaction (as such term is defined in Policy 1.1 of the TSXV). No Non-Arm's Length Parties (as such term is defined in Policy 1.1 of the TSXV) of the Company have any direct or indirect interest in, or relationship with the purchaser of the White River Factory. No finder's fees were paid or are payable in connection with the sale of the White River Factory. The Company will make the required filing with the TSXV in due course in connection with the disposition.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in respect thereof as at the date of this press release.

Although the Company believes the expectations and material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to regulatory approvals, changes in general economic, competitive, business, political and social conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; the ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital on favourable terms; changes in applicable laws and regulations and costs associated therewith; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities and costs associated therewith; and certain other risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

This list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

