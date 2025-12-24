Japan is set to impose stricter environmental oversight on future large-scale solar projects. The government may also discontinue financial support under its feed-in tariff and feed-in premium schemes for large, ground-mounted solar beginning April 2027.The government of Japan is planning to implement a series of countermeasures governing large-scale solar farms. Referred to as the Mega Solar Countermeasure Package, plans include introducing stricter environmental oversight by lowering the threshold for mandatory environmental impact assessments and expanding their scope. A threshold for this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...