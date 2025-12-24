Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kein Weihnachtswunder - Blutuntersuchung ohne Blutabnahme!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.12.2025 15:00 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 Powers to Record Close Above 6,900

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on December 24th

  • Equities are little changed Wednesday morning as markets prepare for an early 1:00 PM close. The S&P 500 ended yesterday at a record close of 6,909, just shy of its all-time intraday high of 6,920, boosted by tech leaders Alphabet and Nvidia.
  • U.S. GDP grew 4.3% year-over-year in Q3, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis-well above economists' 3.3% estimate and higher than Q2's 3.8%. This marks one of the final key economic data points of the year.
  • Santa Claus Rally begins today, a seasonal rise in stock prices during the last five trading days of the year and first two of the new year-a term coined in 1972 by Yale Hirsch. Markets close at 1:00 PM today, reopen December 26 at 9:30 AM after the Christmas holiday.

Opening Bell
NYSE Trading Floor Operations Team rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
NYSE Facilities Team rings the Closing Bell

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851632/NYSE_Market_Update_Dec_24.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--sp-500-powers-to-record-close-above-6-900--302649258.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.