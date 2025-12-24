New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 Powers to Record Close Above 6,900

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on December 24th

Equities are little changed Wednesday morning as markets prepare for an early 1:00 PM close. The S&P 500 ended yesterday at a record close of 6,909, just shy of its all-time intraday high of 6,920, boosted by tech leaders Alphabet and Nvidia.

U.S. GDP grew 4.3% year-over-year in Q3, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis-well above economists' 3.3% estimate and higher than Q2's 3.8%. This marks one of the final key economic data points of the year.

Santa Claus Rally begins today, a seasonal rise in stock prices during the last five trading days of the year and first two of the new year-a term coined in 1972 by Yale Hirsch. Markets close at 1:00 PM today, reopen December 26 at 9:30 AM after the Christmas holiday.

Opening Bell

NYSE Trading Floor Operations Team rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell

NYSE Facilities Team rings the Closing Bell

