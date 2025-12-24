Cosmos Health Is Building a Platform, and Tariffs Are Accelerating the Strategy

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 24, 2025 / Healthcare investors have seen this movie before. A company leans hard on a single product, rides momentum while it lasts, then scrambles when conditions change. Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) chose a different path. Instead of betting the business on one asset or one trend, it focused on assembling infrastructure designed to absorb shocks rather than react to them.

That decision is starting to pay off. Q3 revenues surpassed $17 million, driven by multiple operating lines rather than a single catalyst. More telling, that growth arrived as Cosmos Health began executing one of its most strategically consequential moves to date: entering the U.S. market with tariff mitigation built directly into the model. That moment marked a clear inflection point.

For years, Cosmos Health quietly built a vertically integrated platform across pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and over-the-counter products, supported by GMP-certified manufacturing and established distribution across Europe and the U.K. That breadth once made the company more complicated to summarize. Today, it makes the story easier to understand.

Just as importantly, it shows that COSM made the right strategic decisions at the right time, particularly as tariff enforcement and trade friction moved from background risk to front-page reality.

Tariffs Are No Longer a Footnote

Tariffs are often discussed in macro terms, but in healthcare, they operate at ground level. Import duties, cross-border friction, and logistics costs can quickly compress margins, especially for companies reliant on overseas manufacturing to serve the U.S. market.

Cosmos Health's U.S. expansion directly addresses that reality. Through its agreement with New Jersey-based DolCas Biotech, Cosmos is establishing domestic manufacturing capacity that allows products to be produced where they are sold rather than imported. That shift materially reduces exposure to tariff volatility while strengthening supply-chain resilience.

This is not a cosmetic move but a structural one. Manufacturing where products are sold removes a layer of uncertainty that many competitors still carry, especially as trade policy now moves faster than supply chains can adjust. The U.S. healthcare market does not reward improvisation. It rewards preparedness, and Cosmos Health is entering with a platform designed to operate inside the system, not around it.

Vertical Integration Starts to Matter at Scale

Keep in mind that platform strategies only matter if they translate into operational control. Cosmos Health has that control. Its European GMP-certified manufacturing provides oversight of quality, compliance, and cost structure. Established distribution networks deliver consistency across markets. Now, the addition of U.S. manufacturing extends that control into the world's most demanding regulatory environment.

That's important. Vertical integration does more than reduce friction. It creates options. When pricing pressure emerges, supply dynamics shift, or regulatory requirements tighten, Cosmos Health is not forced into reactive decisions. It can adjust internally, across products and regions, with speed.

That flexibility is beginning to show up in the financials. As revenues scale, margins are responding in kind. That is the signal stakeholders look for when evaluating whether diversification is creating value or simply adding complexity. In this case, scale is reinforcing efficiency for clear operational reasons. The infrastructure is not stretching to accommodate growth. It is absorbing it.

A Platform Designed for Continuity and Alignment at the Top

That distinction matters. It shows that Cosmos Health's model is not built around abstraction, but grounded in products that sell, infrastructure that supports them, and operational discipline that allows expansion without destabilizing the system. There's more.

Cosmos' growing healthcare services component adds continuity to that foundation. Products drive transactions. Services support engagement and repeat interaction. Together, they help smooth revenue and deepen market participation, particularly as the platform scales in the U.S.

As this strategy unfolds, CEO Greg Siokas has continued to accumulate shares, signaling that management's conviction is moving in step with operational execution. Insider ownership does not guarantee outcomes, but it provides context. When leadership adds exposure while building long-term infrastructure rather than chasing short-term optics, investors tend to take notice.

Follow the platform. Follow the execution. And increasingly, follow where management is placing its own capital. Cosmos Health is not positioning for a trade. It is positioning for durability in a market where structure now matters more than narrative.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept, and C-Scrub.

Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., which is licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Cosmos Health manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. The company also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and over-the-counter medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the United Kingdom.

Cosmos Health has established research and development partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, supported by artificial intelligence-driven drug repurposing technologies. The company focuses on the development of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. In addition, Cosmos Health has expanded into telehealth through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas.

With a global distribution platform, the company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and maintains offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, as well as Harlow, United Kingdom. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , and www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as on LinkedIn and X.

