Mittwoch, 24.12.2025
Kein Weihnachtswunder - Blutuntersuchung ohne Blutabnahme!
WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 08:23
88,65 
+3,38 % +2,90
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
24.12.2025 15:38 Uhr
2025: A Defining Year for DP World Across the Americas

Logistics leader delivered expanded trade corridors, smarter logistics, and sustainability leadership

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / December 24, 2025 / 2025 marked a transformative chapter for DP World across the Americas - a year defined by growth, momentum, and meaningful impact. As global trade continued to evolve, we accelerated our journey toward building a faster, smarter, and more connected end-to-end logistics network, strengthening supply chains and communities across the region.

Throughout the year, we expanded our footprint across both coasts of the Americas, unlocking new trade corridors and reinforcing regional competitiveness. Strategic investments - from port expansions in South America to a landmark multimillion nearshoring gateway in the Dominican Republic - positioned the region as a critical engine of global trade. At the same time, our logistics and freight forwarding operations scaled rapidly, with new multi-customer warehousing, expanded networks, and 39 freight forwarding locations now operating across the hemisphere.

Innovation and connectivity were central to our progress. We launched new shipping routes, delivered our first perishable air cargo charter flights, and deepened our role as a trusted supply chain partner for customers navigating complexity and change. Our growing sports partnerships and thought leadership platform further elevated DP World's brand, creating unique customer experiences while advancing critical conversations around the future of supply chains.

Sustainability remained at the heart of our operations. From restoring mangrove ecosystems to piloting hydrogen fuel cell cranes and expanding electric truck fleets, our investments delivered measurable environmental impact while aligning with customer priorities for cleaner, more resilient trade infrastructure.

Above all, 2025 was about our people. With continued investment in talent, culture, and safety, DP World achieved Great Place to Work certifications in eight countries - reflecting our commitment to building not just world-class infrastructure, but a workplace where people can thrive.

As we look ahead, the progress captured in this video represents more than milestones - it reflects a shared ambition to shape the future of trade across the Americas, together.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DP World on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/2025-a-defining-year-for-dp-world-across-the-americas-1121075

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
