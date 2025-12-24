The "The Czech Republic Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in the Czech Republic is expected to grow by 5.1% in real terms in 2025, following an annual growth of 1.8% in 2024, supported by investments in the hospitality and transport infrastructure sectors, with the utilization of the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) fund.

The construction value added growth has accelerated in recent quarters, recording growth of 6.3% year on year (YoY) in Q2 2025, preceded by YoY growth rates of 5.1% in Q1 2025 and 1.9% in Q4 2024, according to the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO). Reflecting the improving conditions in the construction industry, the construction production recorded sharp growth in the first eight months of 2025. According to the CZSO, the average construction production index grew by 12.6% YoY in the first eight months of 2025, owing to the growth in construction production index for civil engineering (10.5% YoY) and buildings (13.7% YoY).

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to expand at an average annual growth rate of 3.2% during 2026-29, supported by developments in the area of transportation, housing and energy sectors. The government is aiming to increase the share of renewable energy sources in total electricity generation from 16.5% in 2023 to 28% by 2030 and 46% by 2050, under its National Energy and Climate Plan.

Also, plans are in place to increase the share of nuclear power in the total energy mix to 44% by 2030 and 68% by 2040. The CEZ, a Czech Republic based electric power distribution company, signed a construction contract in April 2025 with Korea Hydro Nuclear Power (KHNP), a South Korean company specializing in nuclear and hydroelectric facilities, for the construction of two new 1,000MW units at the Dukovany nuclear power plant.

Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in the Czech Republic, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector.

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants.

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

