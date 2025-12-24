Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2025) - Cats Only Veterinary Clinic announces that Dr. Symone K. Niesz-Ent, Medical Director, has achieved Diplomate status with the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners (ABVP) in Feline Practice. This accomplishment places Dr. Niesz-Ent among fewer than 100 board-certified feline practitioners nationwide and marks her as the seventh veterinarian from Cats Only to earn this prestigious credential since the clinic's founding in 1988.





The achievement represents a significant milestone for Central Ohio's veterinary community. Dr. Niesz-Ent joins an exclusive group of specialists who have completed a rigorous certification process that includes either a residency program or six years of clinical veterinary practice, submission of two comprehensive case reports, professional references, detailed practice procedure descriptions, and a demanding two-day examination administered by the ABVP.

"Dr. Niesz-Ent has compassion for cats as well as their caregivers," says Andrea Lukuch, CVPM and owner of Cats Only Veterinary Clinic. "With her intelligence, thoughtfulness, and perseverance to find the answers, our patients are truly in the best hands. She wants to heal them and give cats the chance of a better life. This achievement embodies our vision of revolutionizing feline healthcare."

The Rigorous Path to Specialization

The ABVP, established in 1978, is one of twenty-two veterinary specialty groups accredited by the American Board of Veterinary Specialties, a division of the American Veterinary Medical Association. The organization recognizes excellence in clinical practice through certification of species-oriented specialists across eleven practice categories. Fewer than 1,000 veterinarians worldwide hold ABVP certification in any category, making feline practice certification particularly rare.

Dr. Niesz-Ent's pursuit of board certification stems from her passion for solving complex medical puzzles. Her approach to feline medicine combines meticulous pattern recognition with deep listening to pet caregivers. In one notable case, a 15-year-old cat named Gus presented for a routine wellness examination with regular vomiting. While initial bloodwork revealed elevated kidney values common in senior cats, Dr. Niesz-Ent noticed subtle weight loss trends and changing vomiting patterns that prompted further investigation. Her persistence led to a cancer diagnosis, and she successfully managed Gus's multiple complex conditions for three additional years.

Expertise That Detects What Cats Hide

Cats possess a remarkable ability to mask illness, a survival instinct that makes feline medicine fundamentally different from other veterinary specialties. Dr. Niesz-Ent's board certification-level training enables her to detect subtle indicators that other practitioners might overlook. Her diagnostic precision has delivered dramatic outcomes for Central Ohio cats.

When Gracie's owner sought a second opinion on suspected cancerous abdominal masses, Dr. Niesz-Ent's thorough examination and imaging revealed the masses were normal rugal folds, sparing the family unnecessary cancer treatment. Tank, treated for recurring urinary tract infections for years, finally found relief when Dr. Niesz-Ent discovered urinary tract and bladder stones through comprehensive examination and radiographs. She performed a cystotomy, and Tank now lives comfortably on specialized nutrition. In another complex case, she diagnosed Enzo with gastrointestinal eosinophilic sclerosing fibroplasia, an extremely rare inflammatory disease in cats, after investigating unexplained vomiting and appetite loss.

"Because Dr. Niesz-Ent knows cats, she's presented with many second and even third opinions from people desperate to get answers for their feline friend's ailments," Lukuch explains. "Slight behavior or pattern changes offer insight into the very masterful deception that cats share with us. They're experts at hiding their illnesses and Dr. Niesz-Ent is the specialist that can find them."

A Legacy of Feline Excellence

Cats Only Veterinary Clinic has cultivated an extraordinary concentration of feline expertise since founder Dr. Cynthia Bowlin became one of the first board-certified feline practitioners in the United States in 1998. With Dr. Niesz-Ent's achievement, the clinic now counts seven board-certified practitioners among its veterinary team, representing approximately 7% of all board-certified feline practitioners nationwide.

This concentration of specialized knowledge stems from the clinic's culture of excellence. As Medical Director, Dr. Niesz-Ent defines and maintains the Gold Level standard of medical care recognized by the American Association of Feline Practitioners. She shares her expertise through twice-monthly case review meetings where veterinarians collaborate to solve challenging diagnostic puzzles.

"Education is a high priority for our team, and the desire to be better and do better for our patients and their caregivers is strong," says Lukuch. "It's who we are, it's who we invite to join us, it's who we support. We really do speak MEOW."

Expanding Access to Specialized Feline Care

Dr. Niesz-Ent's board certification expands access to specialized feline care throughout Central Ohio and beyond. She collaborates with other veterinarians in the region to co-manage difficult cases, extending Cats Only's impact beyond the clinic's own clients. This collaborative approach ensures cat owners receive answers and cats receive the individualized care they deserve.

Focusing exclusively on one species allows practitioners to develop pattern recognition impossible in general practice. Where veterinary school covers multiple species from turtles to horses and everything in between, dedicating a career solely to feline medicine creates depth of knowledge that translates to better patient outcomes. Dr. Niesz-Ent's hundreds of feline examinations have built an internal database of what constitutes normal across different life stages, enabling her to detect subtle deviations that signal underlying conditions.

"This is such a proud moment for Cats Only Veterinary Clinic, celebrating almost 40 years of helping cats and their people and cultivating an environment and team who are supported and cheered to excel," Lukuch reflects. "We are looking forward to serving another generation of cats and their dedicated caregivers with Symone Niesz-Ent, DVM, DABVP (Feline Practice) leading the way."

About Cats Only Veterinary Clinic

Founded in 1988, Cats Only Veterinary Clinic is the original full-service veterinary hospital dedicated exclusively to the care and treatment of cats. With locations in Columbus and Lewis Center, Ohio, the clinic employs six doctors and more than 30 team members who provide comprehensive feline healthcare, boarding, and grooming services. The clinic's mission is "We Speak MEOW" and its vision is "Revolutionizing Feline Healthcare." Cats Only Veterinary Clinic has appeared on Columbus Business First's Fast 50 List for seven consecutive years.

