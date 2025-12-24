London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2025) - Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon Mr Mfazo Hove, Founder of Blue Fin Vision, has been confirmed as a ZEISS faculty speaker and advisor for a series of major international ophthalmology meetings and professional education programmes in 2026, anchored by a multi-city teaching programme across China.





UK Ophthalmic Surgeon Confirmed as ZEISS Faculty for Multi-City China Programme and International Educational & Advisory Engagements



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/279035_image1.jpg

Mr Hove will participate in the ZEISS Horizon User Meeting, taking place in Shanghai from 17-19 April 2026, a flagship Asia-Pacific ZEISS Professional Education event now in its fourth year. His principal presentation will be delivered on 18 April 2026, focusing on long-term clinical outcomes and surgeon experience with ZEISS AT LISA trifocal intraocular lenses.

In addition to the Horizon User Meeting, ZEISS has invited Mr Hove to deliver invited educational sessions across multiple Chinese cities, including Hangzhou, Changsha, and Inner Mongolia, reflecting international recognition of his expertise in premium cataract surgery and refractive lens exchange.

The China programme forms part of a wider global ZEISS faculty itinerary. Mr Hove has also been confirmed to speak at the ZEISS EMEA User Meeting in Istanbul (5-7 June 2026) and the Swiss Society of Ophthalmology (SSO) Congress in Lausanne (26-28 August 2026). These engagements follow recent educational activity at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) Congress in London.

Alongside conference faculty roles, Mr Hove is contributing to ZEISS consulting and advisory initiatives, following highly positive feedback from recent professional consulting sessions. Further on-site ZEISS educational and feedback-driven sessions in Germany are planned for 2026, reinforcing his role as a surgeon-led key opinion leader whose professional authority is independent of hospital groups.

Preceding the 2026 conference programme, Mr Hove will undertake charitable ophthalmic surgery in Rwanda from 2-6 March, delivering sight-restoring procedures as part of a humanitarian initiative focused on access to high-quality eye care in underserved communities.

Together, these engagements reflect a career defined by clinical excellence, international education, advisory leadership, and global impact.

For more information about Blue Fin Vision, use the contact details below:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279035

Source: Plentisoft