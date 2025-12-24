Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2025) - Founded in 1985 by George Stamas, GJK Facility Services began as a small commercial cleaning business. Today, it has evolved into a powerhouse, offering comprehensive services that extend beyond cleaning to include building maintenance, groundskeeping, waste management, and more. With over 4,000 employees across Australia and New Zealand, GJK serves a diverse portfolio of more than 250 clients, including prestigious government agencies, educational institutions, and major corporations.

GJK Facility Services Celebrates 40 Years of Leadership in Facility Management

George Stamas: Featured in Forbes Australia

George Stamas has been recognized in Forbes Australia for his transformative impact on the facility management industry. His dedication to service, integrity, and innovation has not only reshaped the company but also elevated the standard of excellence within the entire industry. Under Stamas' leadership, GJK has been a pioneer in driving sustainability, operational efficiency, and safety in facility management.

The article in Forbes highlights his vision for a facility management company that balances business success with a commitment to social responsibility. GJK's approach goes beyond just meeting business needs-it's about enriching communities through charitable initiatives, public tenant employment programs, and promoting ethical standards across all levels.

A Family-Centered Culture at GJK

At the heart of GJK's success is its strong family-first culture. This philosophy is not only reflected in the company's internal relationships but extends to its clients and the communities it serves. Under George Stamas' leadership, employees are encouraged to treat each other as family, fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment that has made GJK an employer of choice in the facility management industry.

The company's safety-first mentality is equally ingrained in its culture. Adhering to its motto, "You see it, you own it," GJK empowers employees to take responsibility for their safety and the safety of others, resulting in an exemplary safety record and a secure work environment.

Innovative Solutions for Facility Management

GJK's unique D3 model-Discover, Design, Deliver-ensures that each client receives tailored, cutting-edge solutions that address specific needs, from optimizing efficiency to enhancing productivity. GJK's national footprint enables it to provide local support while maintaining consistency and quality across its entire service portfolio.

A significant focus for GJK has been its commitment to sustainability. The company's goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 is supported by its carbon-neutral certification under Australia's Climate Active program. By prioritizing green cleaning methods, waste management, and other environmentally sustainable practices, GJK continues to push the envelope in delivering eco-friendly services.

Advisory Board and Global Leadership

GJK's strength and growth are further enhanced by its esteemed Advisory Board, which includes some of the world's leading business figures. These industry experts provide valuable strategic insights and advice, ensuring that GJK remains at the forefront of facility management innovation. The Advisory Board's global perspective has been a driving force in shaping GJK's strategies, expanding its market reach, and promoting the company's values on the world stage.

Killara: A Partnership of Excellence

Alongside GJK's exceptional journey, George Stamas and Jasmin Groves are also the proud owners of Killara-a thriving and innovative property management business. This partnership reflects their shared commitment to excellence, community, and long-term sustainability. The values of integrity, quality, and community that define GJK are mirrored in Killara's operations, which further cements the leadership position of its owners in both the facility management and property industries.

Giving Back to the Community

Beyond its business success, GJK has always been dedicated to making a difference in the communities it serves. Its Public Tenant Employment Program, a globally recognized initiative, has helped integrate individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds into the workforce, providing them with training and employment opportunities that pave the way to a better future. This program's success earned it the H. Bruce Russell International Global Innovators Award and reflects the company's ongoing dedication to corporate social responsibility.

George Stamas has long believed that businesses have a responsibility to contribute to society, and this ethos is at the core of GJK's community efforts. From supporting local initiatives to providing inclusive employment practices, GJK continues to drive positive change and foster an environment of opportunity.

A Bright Future Ahead

As GJK Facility Services enters its fifth decade, the company is poised for continued growth and innovation. With a solid foundation of 40 years of excellence, GJK remains committed to its core values of safety, customer satisfaction, collaboration, and sustainability. The company's future is bright, with plans to expand its offerings and incorporate new technologies and practices to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

With a dedicated leadership team, an esteemed Advisory Board, and a focus on innovation and community impact, GJK Facility Services is set to remain a dominant force in the facility management industry for years to come.

About GJK Facility Services

GJK Facility Services is Australia's largest privately owned facility management company, offering a comprehensive range of services, including cleaning, maintenance, groundskeeping, waste management, and more. With over 4,000 employees across Australia and New Zealand, GJK is dedicated to delivering tailored, high-quality solutions to its clients while prioritizing safety, sustainability, and community impact.

