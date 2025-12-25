Anzeige
25.12.2025
Jackaroo King's Fourth Offline Championship Concludes Successfully at Jeddah

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 19, 2025, the highly anticipated Jackaroo King 4th Offline Championship came to a thrilling close. As a phenomenon-level social board game loved across the Middle-East, Jackaroo King brought together eight elite teams selected through multiple rounds of competition. After hours of intense mind games-witnessed by hundreds of on-site spectators-the winning team claimed the championship and took home a premium prize package led by the iPhone 17 Pro. More than a battle of strategy, the tournament became a true social celebration that bridged online and offline communities.

Jackaroo King's Fourth Offline Championship Concludes Successfully at Jeddah

The qualifiers kicked off online on November 30, drawing massive participation from players across the MENA. After ten days of fierce competition, top 8 teams advanced to the offline finals at Jeddah. Featuring the classic 2v2 format, the event showcased Jackaroo's deep strategy and teamwork at its best.

To honor outstanding performance, Jackaroo King created exclusive medals and trophies for this year's winners. The champion team not only earned ultimate bragging rights, but also a high-end tech bundle including iPhone 17 Pro, iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 11, and AirPods 4-a statement of both competitive excellence and Jackaroo King's strength as a leading social gaming platform.

Beyond the matches, the venue turned into an immersive social experience. The "Like & Win Merch" activity instantly energized the crowd, with attendees posting highlights on Facebook and Instagram. The hashtag JackarooKing quickly gained momentum in Jeddah's local social circles. During breaks, a lively Jackaroo trivia quiz pushed the atmosphere to new heights, with winners receiving elegant perfumes-balancing tension with fun and bringing the brand closer to its community.

About Jackaroo King

Since launching in August 2024, Jackaroo King has grown into one of the Middle East's leading social gaming titles by faithfully preserving the classic Jackaroo experience while continuously innovating across "gameplay × social × competitive" dimensions. With authentic strategic play, diverse online interactions, and a fast-evolving tournament system, it has become one of the region's most engaging casual competitive platforms. This fourth offline championship marks another milestone in Jackaroo King's expanding event ecosystem, further proving its strong community pull and brand influence. Moving forward, Jackaroo King will continue deepening localization and upgrading its online-offline tournament system to deliver more immersive, diverse, and competitive entertainment experiences across the Middle East.

Media contact:
Company: WEJOY PTE. LTD.
Contact: Peinan Qi
Email: qipeinan@wejoysg.com
Jackaroo King Website: https://jackarooapp.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851077/Jackaroo_King_s_Fourth_Offline_Championship_Concludes_Successfully_Jeddah.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackaroo-kings-fourth-offline-championship-concludes-successfully-at-jeddah-302648639.html

