Xali Gold Corp.: Xali Gold Closes First Tranche of Private Placement for $1.5 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) ("Xali Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing on December 23rd, 2025, of the first tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of C$1.5 million. A second tranche of up to C$0.5 Million is planned to close in early January 2026.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to cover the US$500,000 payment (the "Payment") due to Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American") for the closing of the acquisition of the Pico Machay Gold Property ("Pico Machay" or the "Property"), an advanced exploration stage project in Peru with a near-term production goal, as announced in the Company's October 24th, 2025 news release. In addition to the Payment, the proceeds will also be allocated to the exploration of Pico Machay and working capital and general corporate purposes.

"The successful progress of this Private Placement allows us to move ahead with the Pico Machay acquisition and execute on the next phase of our growth strategy," said Joanne Freeze, Xali Gold President and CEO. "We are excited about the opportunities this transaction presents for the Company."

The Private Placement resulted in the issuance of 15,000,000 units (the "Units"), with each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Warrant will be exercisable for one additional share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for 18 months at a price of C$0.20 per Warrant Share, subject to an Accelerated Expiry (as defined below). If at any time after April 24, 2026, the Company's common shares have a closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") at or above a price of C$0.30 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice by news release that the expiration of the Warrants will be accelerated (the "Accelerated Expiry") to 40 days from the date of providing such notice. Both the Shares and any Warrant Shares issued on exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a mandatory four month and one day hold period commencing the day of closing of the Private Placement.

Finder's fees of 6% in cash and 6% in non-transferrable finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants") were paid on a portion of the Private Placement in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V. Each Finder's Warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into a common share for a period of 18 months at a price of $0.20 per common share, subject to the same Accelerated Expiry provisions. A total of $30,300 was paid in cash finder's fees (of which $9,900 was to Canadian registered dealer firms and $20,400 was to BLB Advisory, a Peruvian-based finder) and 99,000 Finder Warrants were issued to the Canadian registered firms.

Two directors of the Company participated in the Private Placement which constitutes a related party transaction, as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions). The issuance of Units to the directors is exempt from the valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101, and exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101, pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

Pico Machay Acquisition Update

With the closing of the Private Placement, Xali Gold is able to move ahead with closing the acquisition of Pico Machay. Xali Gold will acquire the company Minera Calipuy S.A.C., which wholly owns Pico Machay, from Pan American and its subsidiary, Aquiline Resources Inc.

The Pico Machay acquisition is expected to close later today, and the transaction is subject to final TSX-V approval.

About Xali Gold

Xali Gold is a gold and silver exploration company focused on advancing opportunities in the Americas. The Company is focused on completing the acquisition, exploration and development of Pico Machay, an advanced exploration stage gold project in South America with a near-term production goal. Xali Gold maintains exploration potential as well as two royalty agreements with third parties who have the rights to produce gold and silver from specific areas of the El Oro gold-silver Project in Mexico, a historic district-scale system with a long history of significant gold and silver production.

Xali Gold is dedicated to being a responsible Community partner.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

