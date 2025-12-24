M2i Global, Inc.: M2i Global, along with Volato Group, Issues Year End Shareholder Letter, Providing Highlights Achieved in 2025

Strategic Roadmap is Set for Further Advancing the Business

and Capital Markets Plans in 2026

Atlanta, GA and Reno, NV, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB: MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, along with Volato Group, Inc. ("Volato") (NYSE American: SOAR), a technology-driven company, and Next-Gen Energy Technology, is pleased to provide the following shareholder letter highlighting milestones achieved in 2025 and laying out its strategic roadmap for 2026.

Dear Shareholders, Partners, and Employees,

M2i Global, Inc. is a critical minerals and metals Company established to secure reliable, resilient, and responsible access to critical minerals and metals for the U.S., its allies, and partners for U.S. national defense and economic security- Simply put, we do not compete with other companies in the minerals and metals industry, but rather, they are our partners and clients, who are joining us to build the critical mineral reserve for the U.S. Our vision is to create critical mineral independence, assuring access for the U.S, and its partners to critical minerals and metals.

In 2025 we focused on advancing our efforts to grow our ecosystem of partners and critical mineral sourcing agreements, continuing the development of the Critical Mineral Reserve, expanding our processing and refining capabilities, identifying and executing a potential merger to uplist to a major exchange, solidifying our partnership with the Hawthorne Army Depot, and scaling our outreach efforts to increase our engagement with shareholders and media partners. This is a short summary of the progress we have made in 2025 on each of these efforts:

Critical Minerals supply chain sourcing agreements. M2i Global has been focused on expanding the capabilities to source needed critical minerals. Our trusted partner, Reforme Group, is an Australian mining services, infrastructure, recycling, and renewables company, known for its specialized expertise in developing green and brownfield mining projects. Reforme Group has minority ownership and partnerships with 40+ critical mineral miners in Australia. In addition to offtake agreements and letters of intent already in place, we added gallium and titanium to the existing list of materials we are now able to source.





Examples of our sourcing agreements include:

NT Minerals - exclusive offtake agreement for 88,000 tonnes of Copper, which was recently valued at $1 billion. Nimy Resources - collaborating on the development and supply of gallium from the Mons Project in Western Australia, which hosts a near-term JORC (Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee) compliant gallium resource.



The Critical Mineral Reserve (CMR ). The CMR serves as the center pillar in M2i Global's strategy to assure critical minerals access for the U.S. and its partners and allies.



After significant coordination and planning, and multiple site visits, the Commanders Representative at Hawthorne Army Depot (HAWD) sent us a letter of support. The letter of support highlights HAWD's capabilities - secure storage, logistics capability, and rapid deployment of materials - that will underscore the CMRs ability to inventory, assure custody, and move materials quickly where and when needed. HAWD will serve as the initial secure storage site for the CMR.



The three technological components of the CMR are well underway via technology development:



custody, storage, and inventory management, tracking and tracing from source location through delivery to industry, marketplace.

The design of a proof of concept that will utilize all three components of the CMR by moving material from Australia to the U.S. is well into its planning and coordination phase and is expected to be implemented by the end of the first quarter of 2026.







Processing and technology: M2i Global has secured agreements with several parties for processing and technology rights centered around key parts of the critical minerals supply chain.





Examples of our processing and technology agreements and rights include:

Next-Gen Energy Technology - collaborating to establish the first Lithium (NCA) cathode materials manufacturing plant outside of China. Exclusive option to bring the first ever spherical graphite refining capability and facility to the U.S.; involves grinding graphite flakes into spherical particles and removing impurities; the process is used to produce battery-grade graphite for lithium-ion batteries and is supported with three patents and one pending patent. Exclusive option to acquire transformational battery technology and the recycling of battery metals. Tracking and tracing technology



Business Combination and uplist to a major exchange : We moved to a definitive business combination agreement in July 2025 with Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR), filing the required Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 15, 2025, as a response to the SEC's completion of its review of the initial confidential submission of the S-4 filed in September 2025. The government shutdown slowed the progress, but M2i postured to push forward once the government reopened and responded quickly to submit the Registration Statement (S-4).





Conferences and key meetings:



Meetings with NV legislators, NV Governor Division principals, as well as key staff at U.S. Departments of Energy and Defense. SelectUSA, Dept. of Commerce in May. Wall Street Conference in May. Participated in the NV Governor's Second Annual Critical Minerals and Lithium Summit in September. Think Equity conference in October. Noble Financial conference in December.



Our Podcast, The Minerals Metals Initiative launched in September with first episode.



Watch or listen to all episodes on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts





We continued to expand our outreach and engagement efforts by attending a series of investor forums, speaking at conferences, participating in industry panel discussions, launching the first season of our podcast, and creating a critical mineral explainer series increasing our visibility on social media platforms including LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Reddit, etc.

Our Explainer video series, The M2i Resource Report, on the importance of critical minerals launched in October.



You can watch the series on our YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok



We look forward to sharing additional achievements as they finalize over the coming months.

We appreciate and thank you for your continued support.

All of us at M2i Global, Inc. wish you and your family a wonderful holiday season!

Respectfully,

Alberto C. Rosende

Maj. Gen. (Ret.), U.S. Army

President & Chief Executive Officer

M2i Global, Inc.

About Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR)

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) is a technology company focused on building scalable software and data solutions that improve the reliability and intelligence of high-stakes business decisions. The company's Parslee Document Intelligence platform enhances the performance of leading large language models (LLMs) by adding deterministic structure and auditability to complex documents such as contracts and SEC filings. Through its pending acquisition of M2i Global, Volato is expanding into the critical minerals sector-leveraging its software expertise to bring greater transparency, traceability, and operational intelligence to supply chains essential for U.S. national security and advanced technologies. For more information visit: www.flyvolato.com

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc integrates people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. M2i Global aims to establish a Critical Mineral Reserve, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

Additional Information about the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

This communication relates to a potential transaction (the "Transaction") involving M2i Global and Volato. Volato filed an update to its Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which will include a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and updated Current Report on Form 8-K with respect to the execution of the definitive agreement, on December 15, 2025. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/final prospectus or any other document that Volato or M2i Global has filed or will file with the SEC or send to its shareholders or investors in connection with the potential Transaction. This document does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the potential Transaction and other matters and is not intended to form the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters.

BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, VOLATO'S SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY VOLATO WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN IN THEIR ENTIRETY BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION.

After the Registration Statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement will be mailed to shareholders of Volato as of a record date to be established for voting on the potential Transaction. Additionally, Volato will file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the potential Transaction. Copies of the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/final prospectus and all other relevant materials for the potential Transaction filed or that will be filed with the SEC may be obtained, when available, free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Volato's shareholders may also obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, when available, without charge, by directing a request to Volato at 1954 Airport Road, Suite 124, Chamblee, GA 30341, or by telephone at (844) 399-8998.

Participants in the Solicitation of Proxies

Volato and M2i Global and certain of their respective directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Volato's shareholders in connection with the proposed Transaction. Volato's shareholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed Transaction of Volato's directors and officers in Volato's filings with the SEC, including Volato's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to Volato's shareholders in connection with the Transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed Transaction when it becomes available. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the potential Transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. The potential Transaction is expected to be implemented solely pursuant to the legally binding definitive agreement which will be filed as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K by Volato, and which contains the material terms and conditions of the potential Transaction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Volato and M2i Global, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about Volato and M2i Global and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the their filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Volato and M2i Global undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:

Diego Rosende - drosende@m2i.global

Investor Contacts:

IR@M2icorp.com

investors@flyvolato.com