Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.: Foresee Pharmaceuticals announces the Casppian Phase 3 Study Meets Primary Efficacy Endpoint, Demonstrating Robust LH Suppression with 6-Month Dosing Interval of leuprolide mesylate

The proportion of patients with serum luteinizing hormone (LH) suppression to < 4 mIU/mL at 60 minutes following a GnRHa stimulation test at Week 24 was 94%, and the results were statistically significant (P-value = 0.0005) , which exceeded the pre-specified success criterion.

, which exceeded the pre-specified success criterion. Leuprolide mesylate 42mg injection (FP-001) was well tolerated in patients with Central Precocious Puberty (CPP)

TAIPEI, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresee Pharmaceuticals (TPEx: 6576), ("Foresee") today announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 Casppian clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of FP-001 42 mg (leuprolide mesylate), an investigational, sustained-release GnRH agonist, administered every six months in children with Central Precocious Puberty (CPP).

The study's primary endpoint was defined as the percentage of patients with serum LH concentrations < 4 mIU/mL at 60 minutes following an abbreviated GnRHa stimulation test at Visit 5 (Week 24). The study successfully met its primary efficacy endpoint, with statistically significant results (P-value = 0.0005), demonstrating that 94% of patients had serum luteinizing hormone (LH) suppression to < 4 mIU/mL at 60 minutes following a GnRHa stimulation test at Week 24, and exceeded the pre-specified success criterion.

FP-001 42 mg injection was well tolerated and considered effective for the treatment of CPP if =80% of patients exhibited this level of LH suppression. The study results convincingly achieved this threshold.

"We are incredibly encouraged by these pivotal results, which confirm the ability of a single injection of FP-001 42 mg (GnRHa) to provide effective and sustained suppression of the pituitary-gonadal axis for a full six months. Meeting this rigorous primary endpoint with such a high threshold of 94% is a significant milestone. It underscores the potential of FP-001 to offer a meaningful new treatment option, potentially improving convenience and adherence of children with CPP." Stated Bassem Elmankabadi, M.D. Senior Vice President, Clinical Development

"The safety profile of FP-001 42 mg observed in the study was consistent with the established class profile of GnRH agonists. The most common adverse events remained unchanged from those observed in earlier studies and were typically mild to moderate in severity. This outcome moves us nearer to our objective of providing safe and effective treatments for children in need." Stated Yisheng Lee, M.D. Chief Medical Officer

"The consistent safety profile, coupled with the robust efficacy data, strengthens our confidence in FP-001 as a potential best-in-class therapy," added Dr. Ben Chien, PhD. The chairman and CEO. "We extend our sincere gratitude to the patients, families, and investigators who participated in this important study."

Full results from the Phase 3 trial will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming scientific conference. Foresee Pharmaceuticals plans to engage with global regulatory authorities to discuss the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) by mid-2026.

About Central Precocious Puberty (CPP)

Central Precocious Puberty is a condition characterized by premature activation of the pituitary-gonadal axis, leading to early puberty. If left untreated, CPP can result in accelerated bone maturation and reduced final adult height, as well as significant psychosocial challenges for affected children. The current standard of care involves treatment with GnRH agonists to halt pubertal progression.

About FP-001 42 mg

FP-001 42 mg is an investigational, sustained-release formulation of a GnRH agonist being developed for the treatment of CPP. It is designed to provide continuous suppression of gonadotropin secretion for 6 months following a single intramuscular injection, offering a less-frequent dosing alternative to existing therapies.

About Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Foresee is a Taiwan and US-based biopharmaceutical company listed on the Taipei Exchange (TPEx: 6576). Foresee's R&D efforts are focused on two key areas, namely its unique Stabilized Injectable Formulation (SIF) long-acting injectable (LAI) technology with derived drug products targeting specialty markets and secondly, its transformative preclinical and clinical first-in-class NCE programs targeting rare and severe disease areas with high unmet needs.

Foresee's product portfolio includes late and early-stage programs. CAMCEVI 42 mg, for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer, is now approved in the U.S., Canada, EU, Taiwan, Israel, and the UK and was launched in the U.S. in April 2022. Additionally, CAMCEVI ETM was approved by the U.S. FDA on August 25, 2025, while the EU regulatory review for the 3-month version of CAMCEVI is still ongoing. For the second indication of CAMCEVI 6-month LAI formulation, central precocious puberty (CPP), the Casppian Phase 3 clinical study is ongoing. CAMCEVI 6-month LAI formulation is also being developed in a Phase 3 clinical trial in premenopausal breast cancer in China in collaboration with its partner. Aderamastat (FP-025), a highly selective oral MMP-12 inhibitor targeting inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, successfully completed a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in allergic asthmatic patients. Future development of aderamastat will be in rare immune-fibrotic diseases, including cardiac sarcoidosis. Linvemastat (FP-020), a follow-on oral MMP-12 inhibitor, has completed a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers, with development targeted in severe asthma and COPD. Mirivadelgat (FP-045) is a highly selective oral small molecule allosteric activator of ALDH2, a mitochondrial enzyme, for which the Phase 2 WINDWARD study in pulmonary hypertension-interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) patients was initiated in the second quarter of 2025. www.foreseepharma.com

SOURCE Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.