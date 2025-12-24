Mynd.ai Advances Platform Expansion and Ecosystem Monetization Strategy Through Planned Collaboration with Q101 Foundation

SEATTLE, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mynd.ai, Inc. ("Mynd" or the Company) (NYSE American: MYND), a global leader in interactive classroom technology, today announced that through its subsidiary, Promethean, is working with the Q101 Foundation toward finalizing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") that is expected to support Mynd's next phase of platform expansion, product diversification, and long-term ecosystem monetization.

The proposed collaboration is centered on the Open Quest Academy ("Open-Q") educational ecosystem- an AI-driven, globally co-created and shared learning platform and content marketplace designed to enable educators and learners to create, distribute, and engage with educational content at scale. Subject to the execution of definitive agreements, Mynd.ai is expected to serve as the Foundation's exclusive operating partner in North America.

Through this anticipated partnership, Mynd.ai intends to leverage Promethean's extensive install base to introduce a content-enabled platform layer that extends beyond hardware and software. "This planned collaboration aligns directly with Mynd.ai's strategic evolution toward a more diversified, platform-oriented business model," said Lance Solomon, Mynd's Chief Product Officer. "By integrating a scalable platform with an educational content marketplace into our existing technology footprint, we see a path to deepen customer engagement, increase lifetime value, and create multiple monetization pathways that complement our core hardware and software offerings."

Management believes that expanding into content marketplaces and ecosystem-based platforms represents a natural extension of Mynd.ai's strategy to capitalize on its scale, brand presence, and channel relationships. Over time, this approach is expected to enhance recurring revenue potential, improve revenue visibility, and strengthen the Company's competitive positioning within the global education technology landscape.

While discussions remain ongoing and subject to final agreements, Mynd.ai views the potential collaboration with the Q101 Foundation as an important step toward building a more resilient, diversified growth profile and delivering sustainable long-term shareholder value.

About Mynd.ai, Inc.

Seattle-based Mynd is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Our award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. Our global distribution network of more than 4,000 reseller partners and our dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers.

About Promethean

Founded in Blackburn, England, Promethean reshapes how education organizations and modern workplaces use AV tech. A trusted leader and proven partner for over 25 years, the company's award-winning ActivPanel displays and innovative software, ActivInspire, Explain Everything, and Promethean ActivSuite, engage students, connect colleagues, and work together seamlessly. Promethean's learning, collaboration, and communication solutions inspire users in 126 countries in various industries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of Mynd.ai, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND). Learn more at PrometheanWorld.com. ©2025 Promethean Limited. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect Mynd's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," "optimistic," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Mynd's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Mynd's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Mynd's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Mynd's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Mynd disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

To learn more, visit Mynd.ai

SOURCE Mynd.ai