Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQZ2 | ISIN: US22266T1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 788
Tradegate
23.12.25 | 20:50
18,926 Euro
-0,50 % -0,096
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
COUPANG INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COUPANG INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,94619,09823.12.
18,92219,11823.12.
PR Newswire
24.12.2025 22:22 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG): Johnson Fistel Investigates Data Breach Disclosures Following Multiple Stock Drops

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws by making false or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material information to investors.

What if I Purchased Coupang Securities?
If you purchased Coupang securities and suffered losses, you may be eligible to participate in Johnson Fistel's investigation.
https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/coupang-cpng/

For more information, contact Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation
On November 29, 2025, Coupang disclosed that the personal information of approximately 33.7 million customer accounts had been compromised in a cybersecurity incident. Following this disclosure, Coupang's stock price declined by $1.51 per share, or approximately 5.36%, falling from $28.16 per share on November 28, 2025, to $26.65 per share on December 1, 2025.

On December 10, 2025, The New York Times published an article entitled "C.E.O. Resigns in Fallout Over Massive South Korean Data Breach," reporting that the head of Coupang's South Korean unit resigned amid intensifying fallout from the breach affecting nearly 34 million users. On this news, Coupang's stock price declined an additional $0.87 per share, or approximately 3.23%, falling from $26.93 per share on December 9, 2025, to $26.06 per share on December 10, 2025.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights
Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who purchased on U.S. exchanges. For more information, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements
In 2024, Johnson Fistel was honored to be ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. The firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marks the eighth time the firm has been recognized among the top securities law firms in the United States.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.
Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, PLLP
501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101
James Baker, Investor Relations (619) 814-4471
[email protected]

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, PLLP

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.